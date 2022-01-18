Cannabinoids therapeutic uses unprobed

cannabis plant

A cannabis plant. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  P.M Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Cannabinoids has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of several neurological conditions in 2018. 
  • Recent studies show cannabinoids to be effective against epileptic conditions such as the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Dravet Syndrome and tuberous sclerosis.

Cultural and social factors continue to be the major bottleneck in clinical research and use of cannabinoids derived from Cannabis sativa. This is despite cannabinoids — compounds found in cannabis — having been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of several neurological conditions in 2018. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.