Cannabinoids therapeutic uses unprobed

Cultural and social factors continue to be the major bottleneck in clinical research and use of cannabinoids derived from Cannabis sativa. This is despite cannabinoids — compounds found in cannabis — having been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of several neurological conditions in 2018.

More than 50 million people suffer from various forms of epileptic disorders characterised by seizures of different magnitude. The neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory drugs have been shown to significantly reduce disease severity in Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis and Huntington’s disease.

Recent studies show cannabinoids to be effective against epileptic conditions such as the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Dravet Syndrome and tuberous sclerosis. These disorders are epileptic drug-resistant and cannabinoids are proving to be effective alternative treatments.

In a phase three clinical trail of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome epileptic patients, 30 per cent of the patients under cannabinoid treatment had 50 per cent seizure reduction in three years.

Therapeutic use

Besides, patients enrolled in various phase three clinical trials for cannabinoids epileptic treatment had reduced cases of sudden unexpected death of epilepsy (Sude), the main cause of mortality among such patients.

Tuberous sclerosis, marked by growth of numerous non-malignant tumours in brain and other organs and a major cause of Sude in infants, also responded well to cannabinoid treatment.

The main cause of death among Covid-19 patients is lung inflammation caused by the cytokine storm. The cytokines are predominantly secreted by macrophages and T cells in the lung tissue, leading to severe illness. Use of cannabinoids, which bind on cannabinoid receptor type 2 expressed by macrophages and T cells, was shown to significantly reduce cytokine storm.

There is a need for Kenya to review its policy on the crop and make it readily available for research and therapeutic use.