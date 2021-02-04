Caning is not the answer

In Kenya, school unrest has worsened from peaceful protests over school conditions in the 1960s and 1970s to increasingly violent acts, leading to deadly incidents in the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s.

In 2016, some130 schools were burnt over four months — May to August. In 2018, another 300 closed down between July and September. Students are increasingly assaulting school authority figures.

The stated purpose of education in Kenya is to socialise children in proper performance behaviour, playing approved social roles and adopting acceptable social attitudes and altruism, friendliness, cooperation and sympathy. So why this violent, destructive and unbecoming behaviour?

A number of commissions set up to investigate the worsening school violence have given recommendations based on findings that faulted communication breakdown between students and school authorities, fear of examinations and teenage rebelliousness. On ‘exam phobia’, our education is a zero-sum game and tests have an aura of finality.

Corporal punishment

The Sagini and the Koech reports blamed poor communication among students and teachers and the school administration for the unrest, saying it led to lack of avenues for students to express their grievances. The Macharia, Wangai and Koech reports added parental shortcomings to the list.

Reintroduction of corporal punishment is not the answer. Nor is the abolishment of boarding schools.

Parents must teach their children how to resolve conflicts. The government should better communicate different pathways to career success. Not everyone can go to university; if you don’t, it’s not the end.

The media can also stop the ‘woiyee’ spin around stories of students who end up looking after cows after scoring As. They should couch such stories terms of resilience and making the best of circumstances. Universities should rethink the utility of courses.

Need I add leaders in the public domain? Who can blame our children for thinking that fighting, throwing things and other such behaviour is the way to resolve disagreements?

