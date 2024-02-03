Cancer prevention and treatment is a shared responsibility

The shortage of cancer drugs in some major public hospitals is a critical issue that has left patients in a vulnerable position.

Despite having already paid for their treatment, some patients are being forced to miss crucial treatment cycles or seek them from private pharmacies due to the lack of medicine supply. This shortage is attributed to the rise in numbers of cancer patients; further emphasising the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to address the growing crisis. Life threatening complications may occur when one misses their treatment cycles.

As January and February serve as the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the National Cancer Prevention months respectively, the pressing issue of cancer drug shortages serves as a reminder of Kenya’s healthcare gaps.

These months offer unique opportunities to unite local communities from across the different regions in a collective effort to address the immediate cancer crisis while fostering a preventative approach and advancing the Universal Health Coverage agenda committed by the government through Primary Health Care.

There is need to put a focus on the Total Market Approach where the public sector, commercial sector and social market will collaborate to ensure streamlined procurement processes offer immediate solutions but also integral steps towards building a robust and accessible healthcare system.

When we recognise that the diverse local communities are integral to the success of UHC, empowering them becomes paramount. Beyond immediate solutions, it is essential to view the situation holistically, though not only through diagnosis and treatment but also preventative measures such vaccine advocacy and uptake.

The Cervical Cancer Awareness Month presented spotlighted preventive healthcare strategies, with a particular focus on vaccinations, information sharing as well as community-led monitoring. For instance, the administration of the HPV vaccine, a powerful tool in preventing cervical cancer, aligns seamlessly with the government's commitment to prioritise Primary Health Care.

Buying from the partnership between Reproductive Health Network Kenya (RHNK) and Africa Action Network during their one-year implementation of a HPV advocacy campaign project women and girls benefited by not only getting information and screening services but were also empowered and on boarded as community champions in Embakasi, Nairobi County last year.

The champions supported the project in awareness creation, referral and the promotion of self-care — showing that advocacy efforts at the community level can amplify the call for urgent action.

Petitions, letter campaigns, and community forums can unite voices, bringing attention to issues like cancer drug shortages and encouraging authorities to prioritize healthcare initiatives. Campaigns promoting HPV vaccination fall directly in line with the principles of UHC, ensuring access to preventive measures.

Cancer prevention and treatment are indeed a communal responsibility. By addressing the immediate cancer crisis, empowering communities, and embracing preventive measures within the UHC landscape, we can pave the way for a future where quality healthcare is accessible to all, marking a significant step towards a healthier and more resilient society.

As we mark World Cancer Day, the spotlight on healthcare challenges have become even more critical. The need for a comprehensive response aligns with our government's commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through Primary Health Care. It is through collective commitment that we can build a healthcare system that is not only responsive to crises but also proactive in preventive measures.



