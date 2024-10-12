Can there be a new deputy president without IEBC?

Article 149 (1) of the Constitution provides that “within fourteen days after a vacancy in the office of Deputy President arises, the President shall nominate a person to fill the vacancy, and the National Assembly shall vote on the nomination within sixty days after receiving it.”

To a keen eye, a critical question immediately arises: does the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have a role in the process? My answer is yes and for at least three reasons.

First, because the proper way to read the Constitution is what is known as a holistic reading. Two, because the Constitution assigns the technical competency of determining the eligibility of elective officers to IEBC. Three, and closely related to two, because the Constitution is heavy on a system of checks and balances.

Holistic reading of the Constitution

Neither Article 149(1) nor any other provision dealing with the replacement of a deputy president when the office becomes vacant midterm specifically mentions a role for IEBC. Hence it is easy – and convenient — to quickly conclude that all that is required of the president is a decision on who he wishes to nominate and then immediately transmit the name to the National Assembly for approval.

However, basic constitutional principles insist that the proper way to read the Constitution is holistic. Our courts, including the Supreme Court, refer to this as reading and interpreting the Constitution as an integrated whole – that is, reading all the provisions together to get the meaning and intent. Put differently, it is not enough to conclude after reading a single provision of the Constitution. One must read and factor in all other relevant provisions that have a bearing on the issue.

Let’s bring this closer to home, that is, the process of nomination of a new deputy president. It starts by knowing that the constitution and the election laws assign the mandate of determining whether one is eligible to hold an elective office solely to IEBC. The deputy president position is, in substance – an elective office and does not lose the elective character even when filled mid-term through an Article 149 process. Decision on whether a person proposed by the President to be a nominee for the position is qualified to be considered for the position must be undertaken by IEBC.

IEBC competency, checks and balances

One feature of the Constitution is its fundamental lack of trust in any single individual or institution. It establishes a labyrinth that ensures that the actions of each individual or institution are checked by another or in most cases by more than one entity. This is what is called a system of checks and balances.

In fact, this is one of the constitutional logic why it does not just leave it to the President to name his deputy. Instead, it explicitly requires approval of the nominee by the National Assembly. It also preserves the possibility that, if the Courts are asked to determine any question on the process, they are obligated to adjudicate – though that potential role of the court is not explicitly written in Article 149.

A strong system of checks and balances is to ensure, or at least minimise, the possibility of abuse of power. Specifically, independent commissions and offices are meant largely to check – within their respective competencies –abuse of power by other parts of the state or society. For IEBC, a critical competency and mandate in this regard is to ensure that anyone who seeks or is proposed for elective office meets the necessary constitutional and legal criteria: the eligibility check. Remember, even though political parties may propose who their nominees are for various elective offices, ultimately it falls on IEBC to determine whether those proposed by political parties are eligible to contest for or be nominated to those positions.

Now to the deputy president. The constitution does not entirely trust the president, partly because it is not agnostic to history of an imperial presidency. It knows, left unchecked, the president might make a self-serving nomination of a person who is not constitutionally eligible. If IEBC is skipped in the process, the real risk is not only that the country ends up with a quack for a deputy president, but it also has a quack for its constitutional presidential spare. That is too much of a risk for the constitution to leave to the discretion of one person.

There are those who will immediately argue – “but that is for the National Assembly to do, when approving the nominee”. A quick response. Eligibility and approval are two concepts that are factually, legally, and practically different. Eligibility is not a popularity contest – which approval mostly is. It is a technical-factual-legal inquiry, that a house, which is beholden to populism – and in our current case, transactional pettiness - cannot be constitutionally entrusted with.

But which IEBC?

Courts have said that to conduct a by-election for an MP’s position, the IEBC Commissioners must be in office. Recently, the IEBC Chief Executive Officer also formally informed some Kenyans who were seeking clarity on the applicable process to recall their MP that they could not do it until the commissioners were in office.

But we probably don’t even need these two illustrations. Traditionally – and legally, the returning officer of the presidential election is the chairperson of IEBC. He is the one who checks on and signs off the certification that candidates for president and deputy president are eligible to run for office.

So, whether we refer to who is traditionally the returning officer in a presidential election; the courts holding; or the most recent explanation by IEBC CEO, it boils down to the same thing: if (and ‘if’ is important here) we get to the point that President Ruto needs to nominate a new deputy president, he would require the IEBC commissioners including the chairperson to be in office. And yes, I know there may be temptation, entitlement, and arrogance to do otherwise. But then that is how unconstitutional, null and void happens.