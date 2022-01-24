Can the law protect data, the new gold?

Friday is yet another Data Privacy Day. Kenyans ought to take stock of the gains and losses so far in data protection. Justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done, clear evidence that the law is also about optics.

The creation of the Office of the Data Commissioner is a silver lining insofar as data protection is concerned but the law cannot give with one hand and take away with the other; it would simply be an effort in futility with zero advantage to ‘Wanjiku’.

The tentacles of the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs are all over the Data Commissioner’s Office and this is a punch in the gut for the office bearer and its independence from financing to constituting the office. Legally, it’s choking, thanks to undue influence from the ministry.

The Data Protection Act 2019 was hailed as good but the Data Commissioner’s Office contained therein is handicapped in its roles. Amendments to the Act can bring independence to that office.

Independence of the Data Commissioner has been compromised by the office being domiciled under the ICT ministry; it looks subject to its hosts instead of complementary.

Secondly, Section 5(5) of the Data Protection Act 2019 obligates the Data Commissioner to consult the ICT Cabinet Secretary for better carrying out of office functions. The clause is blind to the independence of that office.

Impartial and independent

Thirdly, the funding for the Data Commissioner comes from the ministry’s budget. You can never bite the hand that feeds you; that greatly compromises the independence of the Data Commissioner.

Fourth, there is no security of tenure in such a critical office, making the removal of a Data Commissioner a very cheap affair, open to politicisation and witch-hunting. Removal of the office bearer ought to be based on the recommendation of a tribunal that investigates his conduct and returns a guilty misconduct verdict.

Fifth, the office should have its own independent staff and investigators, similar to what anti-corruption agencies have. Its reliance on the National Police Service only puts them into direct conflict of interest. Staff should be independently recruited by the Data Commissioner, not seconded from the ministry. Police officers take orders from a different office and that compromises their independence.

Lastly, the CS has enormous sweeping powers regarding data protection at Section 71 of the Act and this puts him in direct conflict with the Data Commissioner’s powers; a direct arm-twist by the Executive to an independent office and a duplication of duties. The finger has also been pointed at the appointment procedure with suspicion rife that it could be fraught with political interference.

It is vitally crucial in a democracy that the Data Commissioner’s Office and staff are impartial and independent of all external pressures so that those who appear before them, as well as the wider public, can have confidence that their cases will be decided fairly and in accordance with the law.