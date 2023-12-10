Can our land feed us anymore?

Kenya’s population is on an upward trajectory with official statistics projecting it to reach 64 million by 2030 from the current 53 million. And as towns and urban cities expand to cater for the fast-growing population, inefficient land planning and use are a threat to agriculture.

World Bank data in 2021 show 48.69 per cent of Kenya’s land is under agriculture—such as livestock rearing, crop cultivation and aquaculture. But arable land is under huge threat of being reduced in the coming years as the growing population encroaches on the fertile farmland for settlement.

That contributes to irreversible loss of arable land, jeopardising the ability to meet the growing demand for food. That will force increased importation of food that is unsafe for human consumption, like the toxic sugar and maize in recent years.

The country is at a critical point, facing challenges posed by population growth and inefficient land planning. But adopting modern solutions—such as investing in technological innovations, precision agriculture, smart farming and vertical farming (hydroponics and aeroponics, which require less land and can be integrated in urban setting)—will lead to improved productivity on limited lands.

Besides, the government should educate the citizens and create awareness of the importance of sustainable agriculture and the shortcomings of poor land planning. The Lands and Agriculture ministries should tighten land use policies that safeguard agricultural zones to ward off factors that threaten food security and livelihoods. Remember, the majority of Kenyans are dependent on agriculture.



