Can a central bank digital currency make money?

Patrick Njoroge

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge. The CBK has invited the public to give their views on the potential introduction of a digital currency.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Mutwiri Miriti

International tax scholar

Consumers continue to rally around glamourous new digital solutions as a resolute digitalisation-occasioned global disruption that began in the 1990s ‘dot-com’ era ushers the current Information Age.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.