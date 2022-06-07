Campaign for greening

Every election cycle brings with it various features that are a threat to the beauty of the environment and its greening. A most common eyesore is the election posters pasted in every available space—even walls, electricity poles and highways and roads. A curious and interesting part of this is why tarmac roads where cars are passing in great numbers should be a host of election posters.

Most places are now a forest of new and old posters. Add to that the regular religious crusade posters that are never removed and you wonder where our responsibility to a clean and green environment is.

The electoral commission (IEBC) has failed in one aspect concerning election campaigns. It should make it mandatory for politicians to remove the posters once they lose in the nomination stage and again after the general election. As a matter of forward planning, for future elections, the government should come up with innovations on how campaigns can be done without the irritating posters.

The billboards should be one consideration. In the current campaigns, those using billboards have to pay for the space. County governments should be allowed to charge for use of these spaces because it is their workers who will clean up the mess later.

In a county like Nairobi, anybody who intends to use advertising material in paper form has to pay and get them stamped as proof of payment.

Cleaning of towns and cities has being a challenge for years. Add to that the headache of posters that are irresponsibly pasted. We should give top priority to the matter of keeping the environment clean, in addition to greening it through planting trees. Our leaders who are now seeking votes are not even giving environmental matters the attention needed.

The starting point for them, however, should be removal of these ugly posters. That way, Kenyans who mind the environment and the cleanliness of their surroundings might, for once, take them seriously.



