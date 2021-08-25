Call out gender bias and inequality for what it is

Top 40 Under 40 Women

Top 40 under 40 Women 2019 winners pose for a group photo during the gala night at the Aspire Centre in Nairobi on December 12, 2019. 

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Connie Anyika

Director of External Affairs

BAT Kenya and East Africa

What you need to know:

  • Achieving gender equality by 2030 is goal number five of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
  • The reality, though, is that gender parity remains far off the mark.

The Women’s Equality Day was designated by the US Congress in 1971 to commemorate the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the American Constitution, granting women the right to vote. Half-a-century on, the day is calling attention to continuing efforts towards gender equality.

