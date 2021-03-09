Call in the veterinarians to aid in mitigating spread of coronavirus

Vets going to vaccinate livestock

Vets going to vaccinate livestock. Vets are mandated to handle, treat, immunise and conduct research on animals and this puts the profession in juxtaposition with human healthcare providers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Titus Mutwiri

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) sent a team to Wuhan, China, to investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in the world’s health systems. But it will be difficult to tell the origin of the disastrous pathogen as the WHO keeps ‘guessing’ what could have happened: First ruling out a laboratory leak and, secondly, suspecting importation of the virus in frozen meat.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Onyango-Obbo: It’s East African food fight season

  2. Kennedy Chesoli: How World Bank misreads Africa

  3. Philip Ochieng: What were the 'graduands' celebrating?

  4. Bankelele: Digitisation of Kenyans' identity documents a step forward

  5. Mutuma Mathiu: ‘Experts’, this is how media works

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.