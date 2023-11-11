C’mon Caesar, let taxes work for the people

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill captured the fallacy of a nation attempting to tax itself into riches when he said: “I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself by the handle.”

He argued that the notion of increasing taxes to stimulate economic growth is flawed and, therefore, counterproductive.

Though born into the privileged world of the British aristocracy and a supporter of imperialism, he believed that earned income should be taxed more lightly than wealth.

That contention makes sense because of its economic probability. Churchill was speaking in comfort since his empire was robbing the world at the point of bayonets. He could afford to negate domestic taxes with such ease.

That is not the Kenyan position. We seem to be in that polemical bucket and the Kenya Kwanza administration is making sure that we lift ourselves through much pain by the handle.

Kenyans are already saddled up by myriads of taxes, yet there are still rumours of enormous charges the government is seeking to levy upon us.

Even MPs were getting worked up over the rising cost of living and had the slimy gut to tell President William Ruto to do something about it. Their concern, however, was that they were getting unpopular on the ground. It’s not about you; it’s about them.

That’s why Kenyans breathed a collective sigh of relief when the High Court suspended a Gazette notice that had reviewed upward charges for critical documents like identity cards, passports, and government staff badges.

In the changes, the cost of processing a 34-page passport went up by 66.7 per cent to Sh7,500. The government also wants to charge you Sh20,000 to replace a mutilated passport and Sh2,000 for an ID.

Late registration of death will cost bereaved families Sh500, while civil servants who want to replace their job cards will pay Sh2,000. Those seeking to regain their citizenship will have to pay Sh50,000, while declaration for dual citizenship will cost Sh10,000.

These services should not be commercialised for government profits. These are the reasons we pay high taxes. What’s taxation for if there are no services? What do we call a Kenyan who wishes to marry but has to take a loan just for the certificate? A mature young man who has no identity card because he cannot afford it? This government’s ascent to power was through a revolution from the bottom sectors of the economy.

They were well seduced with grandiose promises that painted their opponents as dynasties which were the cause of our misery.

The boda bodas, the artisans, the hawkers, and the mama mbogas were overjoyed by this resurgence. They saw saviours and, in a fit of madness, forgot themselves and sold their rights for a mess of pottage. The same revolution that brought this posse to power may soon boil up and root it out at the ballot.