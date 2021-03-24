Bye, ‘Bulldozer’, the economic revolutionary

Between 2011 and 2013, when I was a resident Master of Education (MEd) student at Aga Khan University, Dar es Salaam, Dr Brown Onguko and Dr Susan Crichton gave us an assignment: To tell a story using photographs. My group chose to tell the story of Selander Bridge. Due to the nauseatingly heavy traffic snarl-up at the Dar bridge, we called the project “The Bottleneck”.

Built in 1923, the bridge is named after John Einar Selander, the director of public works in Tanganyika Territory in 1920-1927. It connects the northwest of the city centre to the Oyster Bay neighbourhood in the southeast at the point where Barack Obama Road (formerly Ocean Road), United Nations Road and Kimara, Aly Khan, Charambe and Mtitu streets join Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near Palm Beach Hotel, on the edge of Indian Ocean.

Tanzania did not have a flyover. The slow ferry at Kigamboni caused another bottleneck. For short trips in Dar, one would take the old, rusty 30-seater Coaster bus, daladala (minibus) or Bajaj (tuk-tuk). Public schools were heavily congested and, in the absence of a structured feeding programme, compounds were one large open-air kitchen.

Years later, Dar — and, indeed, Tanzania — has greatly changed as President John Pombe Magufuli’s government implemented many infrastructure projects targeting economic development. They include the addition of half a dozen Air Tanzania aeroplanes to revive the national carrier, expansion of Terminal III of Julius Nyerere International Airport, and construction of a standard gauge railway (SGR) into Rwanda and Uganda and beyond.

Infrastructure projects

Others are Mfugale Flyover, Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station at Stiegler’s Gorge, Morogoro Region, Ubungo Interchange, new Selander Bridge, Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, Huduma Bora Za Afya, Vituo Bora Vya Afya, expansion of Port of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma Bus Terminal, liquefied natural gas plant in Lindi, wind farm project in Mweng, Mufindi District of Iringa Region, Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region, gold refinery plant in Dodoma and Magufuli Bus Terminal.

The cable-stayed 680-metre Kigamboni Bridge that connects Kurasini Ward from the east to the west of Kigamboni District across the Kurasini estuary in Dar is one of the most iconic and memorable landmarks in this fast-changing metropolis.

For these and other feats, Magufuli earned himself the nickname “The Bulldozer”. I pray that his dream and plans will be realised through the leadership of his Vice-President since 2015 and ultimate successor, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Magufuli, a chemist, believed that Covid-19 is economic warfare since spending on the basics, such as food, shelter, clothing and medicine, has been replaced by sanitisers, face masks, gloves, thermal guns, reagents and ventilators. That benefits the manufacturing countries but is a loss of capital for the consumers as they do not create jobs.

As we bid him farewell, let us think about home-made solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.