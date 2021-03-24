Bye, ‘Bulldozer’, the economic revolutionary

By  David Turuthi

Educational communication technology expert

  • I pray that Magufuli's dream and plans will be realised through the leadership of his successor.
  • As we bid him farewell, let us think about home-made solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.

Between 2011 and 2013, when I was a resident Master of Education (MEd) student at Aga Khan University, Dar es Salaam, Dr Brown Onguko and Dr Susan Crichton gave us an assignment: To tell a story using photographs. My group chose to tell the story of Selander Bridge. Due to the nauseatingly heavy traffic snarl-up at the Dar bridge, we called the project “The Bottleneck”.

