By eyeing governor’s seat, Murkomen doubts a Ruto win in 2022

Outspoken Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is not strange to accusations of betrayal.

Letting his own people down in their hour of need has earned him his fair share of critics over the years.

Back in 2020, the senator came under fire from his own constituents after he voted against a revenue allocation formula that would have seen his county gain an additional Sh398 million in equitable share.

Amid claims that the senator opposed the formula to settle political scores with Governor Alex Tolgos, many residents found it hard to understand how the senator could play politics with such a critical issue, all at their expense. They branded him “a noisemaker who is a stranger in his own county”.

Pipe dream

The locals also still blame Mr Murkomen for the fact that the Arror and Kimwarer dams, which were to be built in the county, remain a pipe dream.

Rather than fight for the mega project when it was rocked by a multi-billion shilling scandal, the senator shockingly joined ranks with Tangatanga politicians who were playing politics with the scam, insisting that no money had been lost.

As if not tired of his betrayal episodes, the senator is back at it again. He has now thrown his master, Deputy President William Ruto, and the entire Hustler camp under the bus by showing interest in vying for the Elgeyo-Marakwet gubernatorial seat.

The move could be easily interpreted to mean the senator does not believe Dr Ruto will win the 2022 presidential election. He could be playing safe to avoid being condemned to the political cold for five years.

Mr Murkomen, a close ally of the DP, is among the most prominent figures from the Rift Valley. He has served for two terms as a senator and also served as the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, a position he unceremoniously lost in May last year for rebelling against the Jubilee Party leadership.

He also sits in Dr Ruto’s “kitchen cabinet” and often acts as the DP’s mouthpiece.

But somehow, he has become an embodiment of impatience, showing every intention that he will go for the top county job in a race that has also attracted former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

The move has been linked to Moses Wetang’ula’s decision to vie for the Bungoma senatorial seat in 2017 despite being a co-principal in the National Super Alliance (Nasa), whose candidate Mr Raila Odinga eventually lost in the election.

If Mr Murkomen vies for the county job, he will confirm fears that the Ruto camp is not confident of winning next year. The move is likely to see many other close DP allies realign themselves to fight for less influential elective positions.

Securing victory

Critically, such politicians will inevitably focus on securing victory in their respective races and leave the deputy president facing a dire shortage of leaders who can champion his presidential bid.

Over the last four years, the senator has been one of the fiercest critics of the Handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

He has also led from the front in politicising the war on corruption and opposed virtually every government agenda that the President has pushed, regardless of how beneficial it was to Kenyans.

Political pundit Herman Manyora at one point noted that Mr Murkomen, though young, educated and energetic, is not effective for Dr Ruto’s ambitions.

He stated that the Senator has let Ruto down since, as the figurehead of the DP’s political wing, one would have expected him to take charge and provide strategic thinking, which he has not.

According to Mr Manyora, Mr Murkomen’s demeanor is largely influenced by desire to succeed Ruto in the Rift Valley.