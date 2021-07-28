By-election results show Ruto has to work harder to pocket Mt Kenya

The Kiambaa Constituency by-election was closely monitored as the Jubilee Party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supremacy battle gains momentum.

UDA’s John Wanjiku clinched the parliamentary seat while Jubilee’s Mung’ara Githinji bagged the Muguga Ward seat in a closely contested affair.

Yet even as buoyant Deputy President William Ruto referred to the by-election as a friendly match, the Kiambaa by-election was far from a friendly encounter.

Dr Ruto indiscreetly took advantage of the polls to wage a direct political confrontation with his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, in his backyard; keen to demonstrate that he has made momentous inroads in Mount Kenya.

So important was the by-election to the DP that he at one point camped in Kiambaa campaigning for his candidate.

Retire

Neither President Kenyatta nor his political prowess was on trial in Kiambaa. The President’s name was not on the ballot, and neither is he contesting in the 2022 presidential elections. He has publicly made it very clear that he will retire when his term ends.

Even if one were to make the case that President Kenyatta’s prowess was on trial, his party’s candidate losing in a poorly-run election campaign is not and cannot be a reflection or measure of what the whole region of Mt. Kenya thinks about the President.

The Kiambaa by-election was used to fuel the premeditated push to force the President into being a lame duck. The rebellion seen in Kiambaa is aimed at portraying the President as a regional kingpin with no influence.

But it is the DP who should actually be bothered by the outcome in the by-elections. When his nascent UDA party entered the Kiambaa contest, Dr Ruto was determined to win the seat at all costs, the reasons he convinced Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to withdraw his PEP candidate in favour of the UDA party.

Massive resources

There was no doubt that the Jubilee Party candidate, Mr Kariri Njama, was the man to beat as he has a strong grassroot network and was no first timer in parliamentary contests.

UDA invested massive resources in campaigns while the Jubilee candidate got little support from the party until the last minute when JP luminaries joined him on the campaign trail.

After securing the narrowest of wins, the DP must realise that he needs over 100 per cent of the Mt Kenya vote to become the next president, yet it has been proven beyond doubt that he has increasingly lost grip on the region that made him DP.

While Dr Ruto rebelled against President Kenyatta and campaigned for the 2022 presidency since 2018, it was telling that little, if any, effort by a handful of Jubilee politicians easily chipped away 50 per cent of the hustler narrative he has been preaching.