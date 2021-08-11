Bwire Mugolla: Why Uhuru has soft spot for Western Kenya

Despite Western Kenya leaning towards the opposition in the 2013 and 2017 elections, the region seems to always find favour with the Jubilee government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed several leaders from the Mulembe nation to serve in his government in various departments.

Having served as the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs during the Mwai Kibaki regime, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa found himself out of elective politics in 2013.

He was later appointed Water and Irrigation CS in 2015 before being moved to the Devolution docket after the 2017 polls.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe was last year appointed the Majority Whip in the National Assembly during a Jubilee Party Parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Kenyatta.

The President has worked with Sports CS Amina Mohamed. She is one of the President’s most trusted ministers. Born and bred in Kakamega County, Ms Mohamed served as Foreign Affairs CS from 2013 to 2017 before she was moved to the Education docket.

Ms Judy Wakhungu was also appointed Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Natural Resources in 2013. She held the position until 2018 when she was appointed Kenya’s ambassador to France.

Former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba was in 2018 appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while former Kamusinga High School Principal Simon Nabukwesi was in February 2020 appointed as the Principal Secretary, State Department of University Education and Research.

Before the appointment he served as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Canada and Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to Cuba. Dr George Masafu was also picked as Kenya’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Western Kenya has benefited from appointments in various state agencies.

Former Cabinet minister Musikari Kombo was appointed Water Service Trust Fund chairperson. In 2016, former Bumula MP Wakoli Bifwoli was appointed as non-executive chairperson of the Agricultural Development Corporation Board to replace the late Soita Shitanda, also from the region.

There was uproar when the President appointed former vice president Moody Awori to chair the Sports Funds Board.

In 2014, he appointed former military official, Maj-Gen (rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa, as Kenya’s Director of Immigration.

In 2019, Kihalangwa was elevated to Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Defence before he was moved to the Public Works docket.

Former Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo was appointed Deputy Head of Public Service under the Office of the President. Mr Musiambo from Bungoma County played a big role in combating illicit trade in the country.

Under the Jubilee administration, Kenya’s Communication Authority (CA) was under Francis Wangusi whose two-term stint ended early this year.

Long-serving Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has in recent years become President Kenyatta’s close confidant. The Cotu boss has emerged as the unlikely kingmaker in the 2022 presidential race.

Luhya political bigwigs such as Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula have rallied behind the president.

For the last nine years, the Jubilee administration has initiated development projects worth billions of shillings in Western Kenya.

Last month, the President met all the five governors from the region and agreed on the implementation of more key projects before 2022.

Top on the agenda was the revival of Mumias Sugar factory, which has been struggling financially for close to a decade now. The president also agreed to inject capital into Nzoia Sugar Factory to stabilise its operations.

Also under consideration are proposals for construction of Granite factory in Vihiga, construction of Matulo airstrip in Webuye, a gold refinery in Ikolomani and the upgrading of health facilities across the region.

The Head of State is expected to commission the construction of the Lurambi-Navakholo-Bungoma road and the upgrading of Bukhungu Stadium.

The Jubilee government has accomplished major road construction projects in Western region. They include the 98km Kisumu - Kakamega - Webuye road and the 58km Webuye – Kitale road.

The Chwele-Lwakhakha road, which previous regimes had ignored despite pressure from local leaders to have it tarmacked, has been tarmacked.

The road opens up Chwele town, Kenya's second-largest open-air market dealing in fresh farm produce, to other markets in Uganda and beyond.

The 62km Webuye-Malaba road is under construction, same as the 60km Eldoret-Webuye road.