Businesses, policymakers should play their part in ensuring food safety

Access to food and a well-balanced diet are critical to help a nation thrive. Historically, secure food supply has been the first requirement for the emergence and growth of human civilisation. But just as crucial for a population to thrive is the safety of the food people consume.

Safe food production and consumption ensures better health for citizens, reduces absenteeism of children from school, boosts productivity and has a positive impact on local and national economies.

This year the theme for World Food Safety Day is “Safer Food, Better Health”. This slogan serves as a reminder that unsafe food can cause debilitating conditions including mental illness caused by Toxoplasma, communicable diseases such as Typhoid, E. Coli infections, Listeriosis, and Cholera. In addition, non-communicable conditions such as aflatoxicosis are caused failure to observe food safety protocols along the value chain.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in 10 people in the world are affected by foodborne diseases annually. And the International Food Policy Institute notes that foodborne diseases are not equally distributed across the globe, with the risk being highest in Africa and lowest in Europe. Food safety, therefore, closely tracks with the established patterns of poverty and inequality that we see across different parts of the globe.

Safety first

We are all food consumers, and we all want and need our food to be safe.

Safe food is essential for human health and well-being. Only when food is safe and healthy can we benefit from its nutritional value. Therefore, safe food is one of the most critical guarantors for good health and population well-being.

As stated above, there are various foodborne diseases and while some of them are mild, others can and do often lead to death. The United Nations warns that an estimated 420,000 people die every year from consumption of contaminated food, and the picture gets even more grim with children aged under five carrying 40% of the foodborne disease burden, with an estimated 125,000 deaths every year.

Food safety policies and protocols play a critical role in ensuring that food stays safe at every stage of the food chain - from planting to harvest, processing, storage, distribution, all the way to preparation and final human consumption.

Each person has a role to play – whether you grow, process, transport, store, sell, buy, prepare or serve food – in ensuring we are all guaranteed of food safety. And the good news is that most foodborne diseases are preventable.

Our behaviour, the way we build food systems and how we organise food supply chains can prevent toxic hazards including chemical residues, biotoxins and other noxious substances; and infectious pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites), from getting onto our plates.

To do so, we need to sustainably transform food systems to deliver better health.

How businesses can contribute to food safety

There are various ways that food businesses can play their part in ensuring a healthy nation.

These include following up on food safety commitments through a range of tools and approaches to address concerns. Everyone involved in food production, processing, distribution and retail – must ensure compliance with standards to identify, evaluate and control food safety hazards.

A food safety culture should be promoted in the workplace. This can be done by engaging employees, suppliers and other stakeholders. Companies can also organise regular information sessions, training or workshops on food safety.

And complying with established national and international standards ensures food safety, which also expands market access for compliant food producers. Celebrate achievements by highlighting how enforcing standards have made a difference. We have examples all over the world of how unsafe or contaminated food has led to trade rejections, reputational damage, and economic losses for affected producers, as well as unnecessary food loss and waste.

In conclusion, food systems policymakers, practitioners and investors should reorient their activities to increase the sustainable production and consumption of safe foods to improve health outcomes.

To make safe and healthy diets accessible for all, applicable agricultural, food, trade and industry development policies need to promote food safety. Systemic changes for better health will bring safer food, which is a critical enabler of long-term human development and a prerequisite for the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.