Businesses must lead in respecting human rights

Businesses are confronted with human rights challenges that are intertwined with their core business objectives. These can be pressing and complex for firms in a global economy with a high cost of unmanaged human rights risks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought human rights into sharp focus. Businesses must take enhanced measures to safeguard the rights of workers, communities and consumers. Investors have increased scrutiny on corporations to avert risks of financial loss and litigation stemming from rights abuses.

The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) is a soft law and authoritative global framework that helps businesses to understand their responsibility to respect human rights.

They operationalise related obligations in the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, that enterprises respect human rights and guarantee they are not involved in human rights violations.

Close to 1,000 Kenyan businesses have committed to these principles under the Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya, a joint initiative of the Global Compact Network Kenya, Kenya Private Sector Alliance and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Five-year framework

The ‘Protect, Respect, Remedy’ UNGPs framework shares an inherent notion that business respect for human rights can only be accomplished by putting people at the centre of a risk-based strategy, shifting the focus from risk to people. But 10 years after their adoption, the primary expectation of a turning point is yet to materialise.

The world is shifting and countries like Germany and Norway have adopted a ‘smart mix’ of compulsory and voluntary measures to demand human rights compliance from businesses. In Africa, only Kenya and Uganda have attempted to develop their National Action Plans to operationalise the UNGPs.

Kenya’s five-year framework lays forth national policy priorities on business and human rights with a focus on five thematic issues: Land and natural resources; revenue transparency; environmental protection; labour; and access to remedy.

With the opening of markets and increase in cross-border trade, respect for human rights will become a defining feature of our continent’s competitiveness. This is how businesses can make human rights an inherent part of their corporate strategy.

First, a transformational way of thinking is required within the business sector and respect for human rights is regarded as a way of doing business. Secondly, a strong culture of ethics and integrity that fosters trust with stakeholders is vital.

Lastly, companies can make voluntary, positive contributions to support human rights. They can create diverse and inclusive workplaces, invest in communities and public policy advocacy and engage employees and communities to promote collective action. Businesses have a unique opportunity to be a shining beacon for human rights.