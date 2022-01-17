Businesses must lead in respecting human rights

Human rights activists

Mombasa County Human rights activists converged to celebrate International Human Rights Day on December 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Mwangi Wachira | Nation Media Group

By  JUDY NJINO

What you need to know:

  • With the opening of markets and increase in cross-border trade, respect for human rights will become a defining feature of our continent’s competitiveness.
  • A transformational way of thinking is required within the business sector and respect for human rights is regarded as a way of doing business.

Businesses are confronted with human rights challenges that are intertwined with their core business objectives. These can be pressing and complex for firms in a global economy with a high cost of unmanaged human rights risks. 

