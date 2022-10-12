Business process re-engineering is the way of modern publishing

There is a new wave in town—running across the media houses, and the publishing outfits in general—that’s causing havoc to careers and strengthening others in the process.

Newsrooms would call it “convergence” and others “digital disruption” while the experts of processes may wish to refer to it as “workflow”. The businessman, conscious about efficiency and effectiveness, would extrapolate a wider perspective and settle on the phenomenon as “business process re-engineering”.

This whole conversation began a long time ago, when things were a bit slow with a few monopolies in media, which saw the tremor pass without much of a whimper. So slow was it, initially, that very few investors saw the need to examine or interrogate change.

Of late, change in media is happening at lightning speed. Yet the demand for useful content, in real time, remains high. It has evolved into an information economy.

I am a firm believer that the security of your job or business entirely depends on how effectively you respond to change. Publishing, an industry I have been involved in for close to three decades, has demonstrated how you could find yourself irrelevant, jobless or under liquidation overnight.

In all businesses, demands and priorities shift every day. The digital-first economy has not made it any better. The pace of innovation has been hastened.

Advertising agency

Walking into my first job in an advertising agency in 1991, I thought I had landed in paradise; we had cutting-edge equipment compared to what we used at the university. Today, that technology has since died and been buried in the archives and museums.

At college, we used blocks, also referred to as letra-set, to create artworks. Every letter was a rubberstamp on its own and had to be assembled and mounted onto a frame to compose an artwork.

These artworks did not contain photos; these were merged later in another tedious process. To produce a simple design took an entire day. There were no computers and, in some cases, we did typography with our hands, using special art pens.

We started to grasp how computers worked, from the person seated the whole day behind the screen. He showed us how to operate the machine. Then one unforgettable day, I took over and produced an artwork. My training in graphic design and newly acquired adeptness at computers would render my typesetter friend irrelevant.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The demand for specific and unique services has increased and is the one fostering creativity and innovation. The prevailing digital world is not making life any better for the slow thinkers. Before an idea settles, another is already being auctioned in the marketplace with even better solutions and conveniences. The mobile phone and other digital gadgets and software now drive the world as the universe quickly becomes a global village.

Redundancies are inevitable

Amid that, the competitiveness in the workplace increases with entrepreneurs looking for alternatives that can save time and money. Redundancies are inevitable and it’s only those with diverse knowledge and the agility to change with time that will stay afloat.

We are looking at a market that needs solutions and convenience, and this has pushed the players to continue tapping into every innovation that could save time and money. Jobs are being lost to automation and convergence of functions. We need a diversity of brains and keeping abreast with change and preparations to transit to the next world.

The younger generation, especially, should be exposed to a wider range of skills before specialisation later on in life. Had the paste-up artists of our era been exposed to computer skills, for instance, they could have transitioned to computer-aided page make-ups.

Training should never be a strait-jacket: One should have sufficient knowledge of every cog of the value chain. This understanding of the bigger picture is what has merged many functions under business process re-engineering. And we’ve just started.