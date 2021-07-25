Business not only capital

Despite the promise of entrepreneurship most youths are held back by fear of the unknown. Most of us believe that unless you have a big space and sufficient capital you cannot create and own a business.

These concerns may be valid but it is important to demystify some myths that have held back many from venturing into business, especially the manufacturing sector.

First, most of the multinationals actually started very small. They have evolved over time, through nurturing, to be global players. Any amount of capital can start a business since there is always a small way to do what somebody does in a big scale.

What a start-up would require is professional information on product formulation, sources of raw materials and robust marketing strategies. But most of the green entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector do not take mentorship seriously; so, they fail to scale their businesses with time.

Secondly, most people are held back by the notion that a given market for a product is full. They thus feel that their products will not measure up to the standards of the established companies. But globally, there are good number of firms that have made it to the top amid the crowds of occupants.

A case in point is Virgin Atlantic, an airline that started off when the aviation market was dominated by British Airways.

The secret is in determination and courage of conviction. Established companies generally set trends and loopholes or gaps that newcomers and entrants can exploit and ride on.

Thirdly, business is about strategy. Entrants must understand the market based on scientific data and professional advice. They must appreciate the role of business plans in scaling businesses, attracting funding, mitigating risks and keeping one focused.

Lastly, entrepreneurs must focus on business consulting than motivational speakers. Nurturing business requires learning and personal development, in addition to mentorship and being knowledgeable in the sector that you operate in.