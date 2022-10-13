Business leaders today can only ignore PR at their peril

Public perception has always been a matter of concern to leaders, governments and organisations, hence the significance of public relations (PR) as a tool for shaping, managing and influencing public perception.

The origins of PR may be traced to over 4,000 years ago when the Pharaohs of Egypt used pictorials to communicate their achievements to the public.

Later, ancient Greek philosophers like Aristotle and Socrates honed rhetoric as the art of public persuasion.

Roman emperors staged events like circuses to influence public opinion and appease the masses.

Modern PR dates back to the early 20th Century when the US government formed a committee to convince its citizens to back America’s involvement in the First World War.

Then, the activities of large corporations were coming under sharp public criticism, prompting strategies to counter bad publicity.

PR revolves around managing public perceptions. Institutions and their leaders use it to build public trust, so as to achieve certain desired outcomes.

But not everyone fully appreciates what PR actually entails. To some, it is just a clever way of covering up the failures and misdeeds of persons, institutions and even governments or misleading the public.

A common refrain in times of crises—”The PR people will handle it”—confirms the public misconception that PR is just dealing with problems.

However, PR has been defined as a “strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organisations and their publics”.

Contrary to popular thinking, it is not about a spin that is not backed by proof. That is the work of ‘spin doctors’.

Truth

Strategic communications professionals are guided by the truth and nothing but the truth.

Communicating truthful information is one of the ethical pillars of public relations. Credibility, accuracy and honesty are paramount.

In addition, PR serves as a reputation management tool in helping organisations, especially businesses in protecting and growing their brands through good and bad times.

According to the UK Chartered Institute of Public Relations, reputation is the result of what you do, what you say and what others say about you.

Business leaders, as the ultimate brand builders, must always lean on PR expertise in identifying opportunities to nurture brand equity, defined as the total worth, including social value, of a brand.

Well-crafted and executed PR strategies can propel a firm to build strong connections with the stakeholder constituencies that matter most.

That includes the local communities, which are especially critical in empowering a business to earn the social licence to operate—more valuable than the government one.

To reap the full benefits, business decision-makers should resist the temptation to categorise PR as a cost centre or slash its budget during tough times when the organisation is in greatest need of safeguarding its brand against myriad threats.