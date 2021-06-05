Building the great future our founding fathers yearned for

Madaraka Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta follow proceedings during the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Anyang’ Nyong’o

Governor

Kisumu County

What you need to know:

  • We all need to appreciate the tremendous sacrifices our founding fathers and mothers made to make Kenya what it is today.
  • There can be no development that does not take into account the future of our people. 

Without the tremendous sacrifices our nationalists made, and the blood that was shed by the freedom fighters, Kenya would perhaps have taken a much longer time to become an independent nation.

