Building the great future our founding fathers yearned for

Without the tremendous sacrifices our nationalists made, and the blood that was shed by the freedom fighters, Kenya would perhaps have taken a much longer time to become an independent nation.

On national holidays such as Madaraka Day, celebrated recently in Kisumu, we all need to appreciate the tremendous sacrifices our founding fathers and mothers made to make Kenya what it is today.

These gallant sons and daughters of our motherland sacrificed so as to build a future Kenya that would be free, prosperous and united, providing all its citizens with a place to feel at home.

There can, therefore, be no development that does not take into account the future of our people.

A so-called development programme where the persons involved are preoccupied with immediate projects of self-gratification cannot take this nation anywhere.

As the governor of Kisumu County and a leader in the Lake Region Economic Bloc, I appreciate the government’s long-term vision of reviving and building infrastructure projects in this region, and my county in particular.

The projects will cater for a better future for our people in terms of improving the investment climate and supporting trade.

Let it, however, be noted that most of what has been done in this region over the past couple of months, though the seeds were no doubt planted earlier, has flowered and flourished since the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga on March 2018.

Few Kenyans would disagree with the reasons that were given by the President and the former Prime Minister for joining hands, and the nine principles the two laid down as the foundations for a more resilient Kenyan nation.

Nation’s happiest moments

The handshake was not only necessitated by the urgent need to restore peace, tranquility and unity in the country following conflict-ridden elections, but more to ensure that we slay the dragon of inconclusive elections in general that periodically precipitates post-election conflicts, thereby substantially retarding our development.

We have no alternative in this country but to build a national, democratic, inclusive and developmental Kenya.

And all the nine principles are well presented – in a simple and persuasive language – in the handshake document as the foundations for a more resilient nation.

Kisumu has given Kenya some of the nation’s happiest moments in our history.

I do remember as a schoolboy the lyrics that Mama Uhurus sang in 1963 to propel Kanu to a resounding victory in what historians have always referred to as the ‘Kenyatta elections’.

The sight of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga – wearing the traditional beaded Luo cap – addressing huge impromptu rallies in 1964 as they drove to Bondo to open Jaramogi’s new home, was to us the first the sign of a new era that had dawned in Kenya.

Mzee Kenyatta and Jaramogi were ready to build a nation for the future generations of Kenya.

Subsequently, however, Kisumu saw sad moments that tarnished our nationhood and caused painful feelings of political exclusion among many Kenyan communities to the detriment of our national development agenda.

Fundamental innovations

Nonetheless, throughout all this period, Kisumu has never turned its back on Kenya.

We were nationalists in 1963. We remain nationalists today.

We embrace Kenya as one indivisible nation where all communities belong, happy to feel at home as one family in a national, democratic and developmental Kenya.

This is the essence of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI): to build for the future that our founding fathers yearned for.

This is the noble task we need to commit ourselves to as patriotic Kenyans.

We must never look back, for, as the Christian song goes: “Once to every man and nation/Comes a moment to decide/Then it is the brave man chooses/While the coward stands aside…”

One of the fundamental innovations in our 2010 Constitution was that of devolution.

We need to continue supporting devolution because it works and it is good for Kenya’s agenda for political inclusion and a shared national prosperity all the way to the grassroots.

The decision to hold national celebrations on a rotational basis across the counties is not only innovative, but a visible and living demonstration that the government is committed to devolution in building a prosperous Kenya, not just today, but for the future of our nation as well.

The government’s commitment to promote Universal Health Coverage (UHC) has been embraced by all counties and surprising innovative measures have been taken in that regard from one county to another.

In Kisumu County, for example, we have established maternity theatres in sub-county hospitals where mothers can now have caesarian section births outside Kisumu City.

Africities Summit

We are currently building a Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, complete with a complimentary sickle cell anemia treatment and research centre, the first of its kind in Kenya.

Finally, let it not pass unnoticed that Kisumu will host the 9th Edition of Africities Summit in April next year with the support of the national government.

We are soon beginning the construction of a convention centre that will be used for this major event.

On behalf of the Lake Region Economic Bloc and the Council of Governors, I would like to thank the national government for supporting this novel initiative of holding this continental gathering in an intermediary city like Kisumu.

This is a clear message to all the 47 devolved governments that, working interdependently with our national government, we can open doors for development into the African continent and beyond.

One of the key issues that the Africities summit will address is greening of the urban space to respond effectively to the effects of climate change and carbon emissions as well as to spur sustainable development.