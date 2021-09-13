Building resilience in education systems amid Covid-19

Global Education Summit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (third left) and other African leaders during a past Global Education Summit.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Reuben Wambugu

Managing Director

Bridge Kenya

The United Nations 76th General Assembly (UNGA76) which opens in New York today, will be under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

