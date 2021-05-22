Building blocks of a truly Kenyan national philosophy and vision

A recent call by Prof Kivutha Kibwana “to develop a truly Kenyan national philosophy” (Sunday Nation, May 9, 2021) is welcomed by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission ( NCIC). The ideas articulated in the article provide both an opportunity and a challenge to NCIC, whose mandate includes promoting a national ethos and national values in order to “facilitate and promote equality of opportunity, good relations, harmony and peaceful coexistence between persons of different ethnic and racial communities of Kenya”.

Kenyans are also called upon to be patriotic and mindful of the needs and aspirations of their compatriots, so as to “promote tolerance, understanding and acceptance of diversity in all aspects of national life and encourage full participation by all ethnic communities in social, economic, cultural and political life of other communities”.

The debate started by Prof Kibwana is an opportunity for NCIC to have a hard look at its mandate from the perspective of developing a truly Kenyan national philosophy.

But there is also a challenge to NCIC to provide a national platform to facilitate engagement. In its programmes, NCIC promotes such platforms and discourses, but it does so in a rather piecemeal way. Prof Kibwana says a truly national philosophy “informs the entirety of a people’s life; it is the bloodstream of national, communal and individual character and action”.

It is not for lack of trying that 58 years since independence, Kenya lacks a truly national philosophy. In his statement during the release of Session Paper No. 10 of 1965, founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta said that “since attachment of our independence just over 18 months ago, the government has been deciding the measures that will ensure rapid economic development and social progress for all our citizens”.

The landmark paper defined Kenyan national philosophy as “Democratic African Socialism”, which would differ politically from communism and economically from western capitalism. Rather, it described African Socialism as an African political and economic system that is positively African and has not been imported from any country, is not a blueprint of any foreign ideology but is capable of incorporating useful and compatible techniques from whatever source.

African socialism was meant to be applied to economic and social planning. However, as Prof Kibwana rightly states, it didn’t take long before Kenya began to adopt a Western liberal democratic and market-economy philosophy.

“Harambee” became the clarion call for Kenyans to pool their resources for development, and was central to Nzee Kenyatta’s national thinking and organising principle. The second President, Daniel arap Moi, committed himself to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor (Nyayo) and retained Harambee as a national clarion call.

The third and fourth presidents, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, have also put forward ideas and principles meant to galvanise the Kenyan people. An analysis of President Kenyatta’s major speeches points to his philosophy of political stability, economic prosperity and social cohesion as the building blocks of a peaceful and harmonious Kenya.

A valid and legitimate Kenyan national philosophy will require public participation to create confidence in the process and outcome – for people to own and commit to its implementation.

There are at least five key elements of a truly Kenyan national philosophy, the first of which originates from our two sacred national documents: the national anthem and the 2010 Constitution.

Sharing equitably

The national anthem is a prayer beseeching God to bless our land and nation, proclaiming belief that “justice be our shield and defender” and that “we dwell in unity peace and liberty” so that “plenty be found within our borders” to be shared equitably.

It calls on Kenyans to “arise in common bond united” and strive to be each other’s keeper while affirming dignity as well as “building our nation together” and “stand firm to defend”. These values and obligations are also enshrined in the 2010 Constitution. All Kenyans, therefore, have a sacred duty to sustainably develop the country and patriotically defend its wellbeing and interests.

Second, the promotion of the principle of subsidiarity, as expressed through devolution, is a vital instrument for facilitating inclusion and integration. Devolution is arguably the single most important success factor to strategically connect the cohesion and development agenda.

As such, devolution may be seen as a new “governance ideology”, promoting ownership and local empowerment, including of marginalised groups.

Devolution embodies the potential for increased public participation at all levels. Public participation also empowers all social categories.

Third is the communitarian ethic of the inter-relatedness of life as a gift of creation and social community.

There is need to reconstruct the essential elements that contribute to integrity of wholeness – a whole person, a whole life, and relations within the whole community. This challenges us to move from our alienated state to one of wholeness and reconciliation, to move from alienation in regard to our particular culture and community to a sense of wholeness.

Abundant life

Such transformation will require a cultural renaissance – a vital element in the recovery of the dignity of our people.

It includes values that ensure abundant life for all, including caring for the more vulnerable.

That implies mutuality, and here we invoke the African adage popularised by John Mbiti: “I am because we are, and since we are, therefore I am.”

Fourth, Utu (Ubuntu, Umuntu, Umundo…..) can best be described as an African philosophy that places emphasis on being the self through others. Every Kenyan ethnic language has an equivalent of the Kiswahili “Utu” or Zulu “Ubuntu”, which is key to life in Africa, at both the individual and communal levels.

Utu as a philosophy is well captured in Article 10 of the 2010 Constitution on national values and principles of governance.

The article touches on patriotism, national unity, sharing and devolution of power, the rule of law, democracy and participation of the people; human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, human rights, non-discrimination and protection of the marginalised; good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability; and sustainable development.

These values, when taken in, internalised and practised, will promote the kind of national ethos that is currently lacking in Kenyan society. They will also strengthen our national identity, which should form an integral part of our national philosophy.

Ethical consciousness

Fifth, a well-grounded Kenyan ethical consciousness is important in the development of a national philosophy. In addition to the “what” and “why” questions posed by Prof Kibwana regarding Kenyan identity, it is important to ask “how am I Kenyan?”

The African ethical consciousness in general consisted of interactions of various vital forces, including moral, religious and socio-cultural.

In most of the Kenyan traditional ethnic communities, ethical consciousness was mediated by rituals, taboos and superstitions. But in this age of advanced science and technology, Kenyan ethical consciousness should be premised differently.

Our challenge as Kenyans is to rise from being aware of the need for a national ethos and for living our national values to influence attitudes and behaviours of our people – and not least our leaders – to enable Kenya to achieve its potential.

And our challenge as NCIC is to support the development of such an evolution.