Building Back Better: Public service must digitise for post-Covid-19 era

Seven months since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country, the organisation and operations of work in both the public and private sectors presents new challenges in service delivery. But for those able to adapt, it also presents opportunities in “the new normal”.

The government has maintained public service delivery without total closure like in some developed countries. The country has performed commendably and is providing best practice in Covid-19 coping mechanisms even to some developed countries.

How did Kenya do it? Top on the list is leadership. President Uhuru Kenyatta immediately took the reins of mitigation efforts. He convened a meeting of top national and county government leadership to plan for responses to cushion and safeguard health and livelihoods. He invited stakeholders to beef up and support government efforts.

From the synergised multi-sectoral efforts, a two-pronged approach was adopted.

Remote Work Approach

At policy level, the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, in line with its mandate to develop Human Resource Guidelines for the Public Service, issued Coping Protocols and Policy Advisories for the Public Service to ensure continued service delivery.

These operationalised the Remote Work Approach for public officers with pre-existing medical conditions or aged 58 and above to work from home. Other policies included guidelines on return to work after quarantine and isolation and Guidelines for Workplace Safety to ensure observance of safety protocols.

The ministry further carried out studies to inform public policy. The Kenya School of Government, an agency under the ministry, established an interdisciplinary team of experts that submitted advisory documents to the government on the Control and Mitigation of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Rapid Assessment of Compliance to Covid-19 Control Measures.

The advisories would inform mitigation strategies and will contribute to policy formulation on similar situations.

Practical measures to protect and cushion public servants were adopted. A welfare and medical insurance package for frontline healthcare workers at both levels of government was paid from April 1 to June 30.

The President also directed the ministry to double-down on the psychosocial support to frontline workers and other public servants engaged in tackling the pandemic through tele-counselling services.

The ministry developed an essential counselling skills curriculum for public servants and trained mental health champions in all ministries in psychological first aid that has been serving frontline healthcare workers and the citizenry.

The Huduma Kenya Secretariat ensured continuous service delivery at all 52 centres countrywide, including through the Huduma Contact Centre Telephony System. Service by Appointment enables citizens to make appointments online and thereafter visit the respective centre as scheduled.

Staff were provided with PPEs, sanitisers, face masks and handwashing stations while guidelines on the safe resumption of services were implemented. Fumigation of the centers has been carried out every fortnight.

Public Service is emerging from the pandemic with new praxis. Innovation, creativity and adaptation are key cogs in its transformation and reform agenda. For example, virtual meetings through online platforms is replacing face-to-face meetings.

To achieve seamless and uninterrupted service delivery, we need to go fully digital. That is being done through enhancing our ICT infrastructure, internet connectivity and online capacity building and e-learning for public servants.

Full automation is an approach whose time has come. We have best practices to learn from: The “Asian Tigers” such as Singapore and South Korea have almost fully digitised their public service sectors.

We need to design a digital government blueprint with defined timelines that makes our public sector one that is ‘digital to the core’ and ‘serves with the heart’, efficiently and effectively.

