Building back better needs practical outlook, strategy

What a great way to start the year, with renewed minds and great expectations, and the knowledge that we need to do things differently to be better in 2021! We are more aware of our resilience, having been forced out of our ‘safe boxes’, which have been disrupted by Covid-19.

The pandemic, being quite a stretching season, has taken us through communal life lessons which the practicals have only been possible through deep introspection. We take forward fresh perspectives that may help us to explore emerging opportunities.

Personally, it has been a time to unlearn what I thought were ideals and learn what is required to navigate uncharted waters. This has also made me realise that taking small steps in uncertainty helps to reflect on what makes a difference in moving forward. Whether as individuals, corporations or even the nation, it is important to be intentional about what we allow to influence us in 2021 and beyond.

As John C. Maxwell says, in the Law of Diminishing Intent, “The longer you wait to do something you should do now, the greater the odds that you will never actually do it.” What a suitable time to ponder on these lessons and mull how to realise them.

We have acquired new behaviours or adjusted what has previously worked, making us more aware of the important things we cannot afford to make excuses for. A good example is managing relationships. It has been back to the basics and taking advantage of available platforms. This has helped us to remain present while demonstrating empathy.

Invest in new skillsets

There has been increased flow of information and sharing of insights to help people navigate through the uncertainty. Some have taken the opportunity to invest in new skillsets and engage in communities that have been more available and open to participation.

Professionals have offered their expertise to raise awareness and lend a hitherto hardly accessible helping hand. Webinars, now a buzzword, and videoconferencing have become a lifeline even across sectors that heavily relied on face-to-face assemblies, like education and religious institutions.

The clarion call for self-responsibility and initiative has been a plea from the national and health levels to mitigate prevailing risks. This has cascaded to workplaces with increased remote working demanding more trust and self-drive as employers enable their employees to deliver differently.

What about the rise in basic personal care — from hygiene to nutrition and being each other’s keeper by watching simple acts of interaction? For these and more to be integrated into our culture, we need to develop systems. It will not happen automatically.

At the organization level, we need not be overwhelmed with massive plans that we forget to reflect and incorporate the small lessons that are picked every minute, hour and day. At all levels, being better means creating supporting systems and making adjustments as we transition.

Ms Wanjeri is a strategic marketing and business development specialist a.wanjeri@alericonsulting.com.