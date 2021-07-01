Building a gender-equal society can end poverty

President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Generation Equality Forum participants in Paris on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Angela Muathe

Communications and Advocacy Manager

WACI Health

What you need to know:

  • The pandemic has had a higher adverse economic impact on women due to increased unpaid care.
  • The pandemic-induced poverty surge will widen the gender poverty gap, pushing more women than men into extreme poverty.


While there have been efforts empower women and girls and to bridge the gender gap, Covid-19 has exposed and accelerated gender inequalities and disproportionately increased poverty among this demographic. 

