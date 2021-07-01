Building a gender-equal society can end poverty

While there have been efforts empower women and girls and to bridge the gender gap, Covid-19 has exposed and accelerated gender inequalities and disproportionately increased poverty among this demographic.

The pandemic has had a higher adverse economic impact on women due to increased unpaid care since more women than men work in more insecure, lowly paid and informal jobs.

The Covid-19 containment measures, such as lockdown, have caused massive job losses, shrinking of economies and loss of livelihoods — and in a bigger way for women. UN Women says women are 24 per cent more likely to lose their jobs compared to men. Besides, they can expect their labour income to fall 50 per cent more than men’s income.

The pandemic-induced poverty surge will widen the gender poverty gap, pushing more women than men into extreme poverty. Already over-represented among the extreme poor by six million, women and girls are the hardest-hit by Covid-19 .

These predictions present a reversal in gains towards eradicating poverty and achieving sustainable development by 2030. Poverty rates have been declining steadily since the late 1990s and the number of women living in extreme poverty was expected to fall by 2.7 per cent between 2019 and 2021. But new forecasts show an increase, reversing progress towards ending poverty among women and girls.

Gender-equal society

According to UN Women and UNDP, unless measures are taken to shield the most vulnerable, by this time next year, 435 million women and girls will be living on less than $1.90 (Sh190) a day — including 47 million specifically impoverished by Covid-19.

Enhanced gender equality can end poverty. And the Generation Equality Forum, which began in France on Wednesday and ends today, is an opportunity to identify and confront the inequalities and commit to take action for a gender-equal society.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is attending the forum, a global movement for gender equality convened by UN Women and co-hosted by Mexico and France. The forum brings together governments, corporations, NGOs, youth-led groups and foundations to secure concrete, ambitious and transformative commitments for gender equality.

The Covid-19 response and recovery efforts must take into account the needs of women and girls. Smart investments that support woman-led and -owned organisations and sound policies to support the investments are crucial for ending poverty.

Increasing access to education for girls, providing family planning services for women, fair and equal wages for women and men, ending violence against women and girls and expanding social transfers are among the critical actions that must be taken urgently by governments, private sector, civil society and communities. Besides, there is a need for additional financial resources to achieve gender equality.

A more equal, inclusive and resilient society is critical to prosperity. All must stand for gender equality.