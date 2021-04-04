Build boda boda capacity

Hardly a day passes without boda bodas featuring in the news. The items are mostly negative — from burning other people’s vehicles to causing accidents, raping women, defiling children, abetting crime, peddling alcohol and narcotics and engaging in muggings.

Since import duty on motorcycles was zero-rated in the country in 2008, there has been a massive proliferation of the motorised two-wheelers in the country with a huge impact on the informal economy, especially jobless youth.

With a conservative estimate of a million commuter motorcycles registered in Kenya, one earning Sh500 daily, the boda boda sector brings in Sh500 million every day.

This is an economic segment that cannot be ignored. It touches on every facet of our lives — political, social and economic. Its positive aspects are many, including offering job opportunities to the youth, easing movement to hitherto inaccessible places, improved household economy, creating business opportunities to dealers, mechanics and insurers and earning the government revenue through licences, levies and taxes.

But every good thing comes with unique challenges and the boda boda industry is no different. Ask any person what they think about boda bodas and they will most likely tell you about accidents, crime, drug peddling and other vices. That stigmatises the riders as they are always viewed with suspicion.

Many riders lack a valid riding licence, insurance for the motorcycles or even personal protective gear for themselves and their pillion. This predisposes them to arrests, diseases, accidents and other risks.

The National Transport and Safety Authority should go beyond a day’s sensitisation and focus on in-depth training for as many riders as possible. In partnership with like-minded organisations, government agencies, ministries, county governments, driving schools and the Kenya Red Cross, they can come up with a comprehensive curriculum.

A trained rider is a safe and resourceful rider.