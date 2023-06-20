Budget favours the youth

Kenya Kwanza government’s first Budget has generated heat, largely because it comes on the backdrop of multiple economic challenges. Understandably, these have made even marginal tax increases and new levies an emotive issue.

But the revenue collection and expenditure plans spelt out on Thursday are loaded with goodies, especially for young people. It is designed to spur economic growth, hence accelerating job creation.

Prof Njuguna Ndung’u’s Budget—anchored on a five-point Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta)—prominently captures micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), technology and the creative industry. These sectors hold promise for the youth in their hunt for jobs and in their endeavour to build livelihoods and grow wealth.

Manufacturing, a key Kenya Vision 2030 pillar, has been untapped for a long time, thus punching below its weight in contribution to job creation, exports and overall economic output. Notably, it was allocated Sh4.7 billion for county-integrated agro-industrial parks and Sh3 billion for export processing zones. With President William Ruto’s deliberate focus on this sector, the sleeping giant should command its rightful share of the GDP from a measly 10 per cent to a projected 20 per cent by 2030.

Sh49.9 billion was put into the Agricultural Transformation and Inclusive Growth and Sh8.6 billion into the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project. This seeks to promote value addition, increase production and enhance market access and linkages. The youth are key to the value chain.

The additional Sh10 billion for the Hustler Fund and Sh300 million to fund manufacturing SMEs will reduce job shortages by supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging innovation for a vibrant economy.

Also generously funded is skilled labour and vocational training to equip young people with the skill sets and knowledge to thrive in the job market. The Budget also seeks to double the number of interns at PSC from 4,000 to 8,000, offering valuable work experience and a monthly salary of Sh25,000.