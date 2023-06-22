Budget blow to menstrual, reproductive health

Research shows 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford sanitary towels and only 32 per cent of rural schools have private spaces for girls to use menstrual health products.

More worrying, menstruation is linked to fundamental issues such as sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality.

Many poor women and girls use chicken feathers and goatskin as sanitary towels. Others depend on their sexual partners to provide them with menstrual health products, a depiction of period poverty, which puts young women and girls at risk of partner violence and other forms of GBV.

Very young girls are forced to engage in transactional sex, exposing them to teenage pregnancies, child marriages and HIV/Aids infections. That increases the rate of dependency in households, hence poverty.

Against that background, the 2023/2024 Budget has dealt a huge blow to menstrual and reproductive health (MRH). It is likely to adversely affect the MRH gains of recent years.

The proposed Miscellaneous Fee and Levies Act aims to lower the importation declaration fee from 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. That would make imports less expensive, thus promoting domestic production to stimulate economic growth within the country.

One might argue that it’s an incentive to local manufacturers, but is it?

Menstrual health encompasses a wide range of aspects, and it would be disingenuous to pretend that we have fully embraced and understood all its components. For instance, menstrual hygiene and management continue to pose significant challenges.

The Budget increased tax on petroleum products with the doubling of VAT to 16 per cent. This has notable ripple effects on the manufacture, distribution and affordability of products. The financial burden negatively impacts the quality of life by limiting access to menstrual health products—specifically for the marginalised women and girls with heavy menstrual flow.

VAT exemptions on diagnostics, laboratory services and reagents while neglecting the provision of preventive measures for menstruation-related illnesses and infections defies logic.