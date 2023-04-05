Brokers, lethargic officials fuelling food insecurity

I chanced upon a Facebook post by one Gordon Opiyo who, by testimony, illustrated how brokers benefit at the expense of producers in the agriculture sector.

His was no news; unfortunately, we never stop to think about how the malpractice kills agriculture. Any local farmer identifies two major things that upend their venture: Expensive input and lack of organised distribution networks.

Many a time, we’ve watched broadcasts on the wastage of farm yield (amidst starvation in parts of the country) owing lack of market.

There are countless tales of farmers whose sweat was sacrificed at the altar of middlemen. Upcoming farmers give up after suffering losses as old hands, who have become accustomed to the oppression, suffer in silence, with nothing to show for their many years of toil.

Yet county governments’ departments of agriculture and trade, for instance, can forge ways of helping farmers not only maximise yield but also find markets for their produce. Cooperatives, for example, can ensure that farmers bypass brokers and, hence, fetch decent prices for their produce.

It makes me wonder, for instance, how schools can convince learners to take agriculture studies seriously when farmers in their localities—living examples—suffer.

Risky undertaking

Apart from subsistence farming, which cannot feed the country, the sector is proving a risky undertaking. Were farming made as rewarding, citizens would have no problem embracing agriculture, hence earnestly seeking knowledge on it without necessarily being taught at school.

It cannot be that only the well-connected get their produce sold at satisfactory prices while the rest look up to brokers for salvation (damnation?) It’s immoral that producers can’t afford processed products such as sugar yet firms that depend on them for raw materials continue to thrive.

Governments at both levels ought to initiate efforts of supporting farming if they intend to boost food security. Agricultural extension officers in the counties, for instance, rarely engage farmers; just like their trade colleagues who never think beyond the routine duties of collecting market levies.

It was depressing watching the government trot the globe in the name of looking for maize when they should have just crossed the border for lessons. We should swallow our pride and engage our immediate neighbours on how they have managed to be food-secure and use the lessons to revive projects like Galana Kulalu where public land lies idle.

Kenyans, given an enabling environment, are capable of fending for themselves. There’s a reason why we have governments. One is the collection of tax for self-preservation; the other is to govern—maintain order. And this maintenance of order goes beyond policing; it includes proper organisation in matters of resource management, leading to the maximisation of incentives over threats.

Farmers bear the brunt of adverse weather, climate change, and expensive input. They cannot be left at the mercy of brokers if the government understands what food security entails.