Broken cancer machine at KNH a shame

Just a few days into a virgin 2022 and the Daily Nation exposed the sorry state of cancer treatment affairs at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) — Kenya’s largest referral hospital and arguably the best south of the Sahara and north of the Limpopo.

The radiotherapy machine that cancer patients have relied on for cancer treatment has broken down. But that is not news. What is is that patients must wait for an expert from India to fix it!

Radiotherapy utilises highly active ultraviolet rays to burn cancer cells and stop them from growing and multiplying. I should know because, one, I am a registered nurse and, two, 2021 made me a breast cancer patient and radiotherapy was what I had to undergo after breast surgery.

Done after surgery to remove a tumour in early stages of cancer, radiotherapy has been shown to eradicate cancer and offer more than 95 per cent chance of survival at 15 years post-initial diagnosis.

It is, therefore, not an anecdotal treatment that we can choose to have or not. Daily radiotherapy sessions are needed to stop the proliferation of cancer cells. The only breaks needed are weekends, and this is to, in theory, allow the machines to rest.

Slow death sentence

A radiotherapy machine is meant to handle a number of patients for only a short duration before needing some maintenance service. I had my treatment at Edinburgh Cancer Centre in the United Kingdom and, twice, it was scheduled in a different department as engineers serviced my regular machine — a world-class radiotherapy machine in one of the most advanced cancer centres in Britain.

Missing a session is akin to a slow death sentence. In Kenya, radiotherapy is offered for about 25 sessions to be considered adequate. This is unlike with modern machines, where a dose of radiation is given in higher intensities over a shorter time. That means that Kenya need to maintain its machines twice as regularly as the developed world.

Every year, Kenya churns out biomedical engineers from its colleges and universities . These are the people who are tasked with the day-to-day running of medical equipment. It is, therefore, an insult to our intelligence for KNH to say they are waiting for some ‘mechanic’. Not in a country that is a frontline campaigner in universal health coverage.

Cancer patients at KNH come from all corners of the nation. Many have no relatives in the city to accommodate them as they get treatment and they end up renting out small rooms. For years, we thought devolving health would see at least a cancer treatment centre in every region, if not county. The best we could come up with was Machakos County Cancer Research Centre, which does not even have a radiotherapy machine.

National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has enabled many Kenyans to afford radiotherapy. At KNH, they pay as little as Sh500 a session, against a tidy sum of Sh5,000 in private hospitals. This blessing should not mutate into a curse just because we are so poor at maintaining our equipment.