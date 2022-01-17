Broken cancer machine at KNH a shame

Kenyatta National Hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

What you need to know:

  • The radiotherapy machine that cancer patients have relied on for cancer treatment has broken down. But that is not news.
  • A radiotherapy machine is meant to handle a number of patients for only a short duration before needing some maintenance service.

Just a few days into a virgin 2022 and the Daily Nation exposed the sorry state of cancer treatment affairs at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) — Kenya’s largest referral hospital and arguably the best south of the Sahara and north of the Limpopo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.