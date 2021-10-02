Broadbased pre-poll coalitions the way to go

At the peak of the American civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr implored the black community to learn to live together or perish together as fools. I find no better comparison to our toxic politics that cyclically splits Kenyans on the basis of tribe.

A survival tactic for the Kenyan community – comprising more than 40 ethnic nations – is simply learning to live together by fixing our politics. History has proved our inability to delink ethnicity from our politics. However, the basis of our divisive politics can be turned into strong pillars by embracing broad-based coalitions.

In each of Kenya’s ethnic groups are deep-seated political interests, which in every election cycle drive party allegiance, the voting patterns and perceptions of inclusion or exclusion from government. By broad-based national coalitions, I mean a political formation that lays on the negotiation table a realistic strategy to embrace our diverse social-political and economic challenges.

These regional challenges can be captured in regional manifestoes representing the specific ethnic, cultural, religious or social interest groups, complete with clear proposals.

Conversations are already happening.Some groups are in existing political parties but feel short-changed. A case in point is the marginalised North Eastern region, where we as local leaders have started a regional consciousness conversation targeting at least 14 counties.

Our socio-political diversities notwithstanding, we seek to harmonise our challenges, suggest solutions and seek a seat on the national table.

In the spirit of the ongoing caucusing, we can kickstart our national soul-searching, then start a national dialogue anchored on transparency, concurrence and genuine consciousness.

In 2002, top politicians, representing critical ethnic blocs, came together as Narc and shelved their presidential ambitions to support opposition candidate Mwai Kibaki. It was under this umbrella that the dream of a new Kenya was realised as seasoned politicians like Michael Kijana Wamalwa, Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, George Saitoti and Kalonzo Musyoka sacrificed their ambitions.

Sense of belonging

In that government – the subsequent wrangles notwithstanding – was a renewed sense of belonging, with such immediate successes as the free primary education, a rejuvenated economy and replenished national pride.

In hindsight, however, dominant ethnic groups must not bully everyone else. There must be a genuine resolve to end divisions. It is partly why, after the bitterly contested 2017 elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga shook hands and crystalised their political ceasefire through the Building Bridges Initiative.

It was their observation that the lack of national ethos played a big role in entrenching ethnic hostilities. There was need to recalibrate the national mindset back to the path of patriotism before thinking of sharing the national cake.

Sadly, some top politicians have been working hard to restore ethnic hostilities. We need another ceasefire, which I believe must be anchored on legally binding pre-election coalition agreements ahead of the 2022 polls.

Ironically, these coalitions have rarely worked, as they are either founded for short-term benefit or anchored on individual political ambitions. There has also been little honesty among founding political players and lack of genuine ideologies.

National unity is the urgent agenda ahead of the 2022 election. I am encouraged by the unity efforts of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders.

We in Jubilee are also building on our coalition agreement with Kanu to include like-minded allies, including ODM and, hopefully, OKA.

I believe this envisioned broad-based coalition will succeed in next year’s general election.