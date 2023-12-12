Bring private schools into the tax bracket

Going by recent government policy statements towards bridging the budget deficits, the National Treasury is determined to increase own-source revenue while reducing borrowings.

But the impact is likely to be minimal with an expected bitter response by a public hurting from economic slowdown coupled with layoffs and shutdowns. The government’s options are getting narrower due to under-performance by most sectors of the economy.

Confronted with minimal manoeuvring options, one optimises the existing spaces. One such is to revisit tax exemption for educational institutions. The good motive was to intensify investors to complement government efforts in providing affordable education to all without discrimination.

Education is one of the most thriving economic sectors, going by the transactions before the school term. Businesses in school stationery, uniform sellers, school equipment, public transport, supermarkets, saccos, banks and food suppliers report brisk turnover during the school reopening week.

Private schools are outdoing one another on the marketing front, as evidenced by expensive advertisement banners strategically positioned along the major roads in urban centres, as well as media pullouts. They are aggressively expanding by opening satellite campuses to become “group of schools”—as marketing slang goes.

The investors have acquired top-of-the-range fleet of school buses, put up world-class swimming pools and organised pricey international excursions to now-common destinations like London and Barcelona. Managers have also devised ways of making extra money from selling school uniforms, stationery, talent classes or school transport.

The investors have created significant employment along the value chain, from teachers, drivers, cooks and suppliers. But a school can easily identify the economic class of a student’s household. Average fees for a lower-middle class private school is upwards of Sh50,000 per term exclusive of boarding and other auxiliary charges, compared to free education in public schools.

Some schools have as many as five streams per class of 40 students; that’s a termly income of Sh80 million. The government’s Nemis system was envisaged to track revenues and expenditures for schools by their annually submitting returns through it. However, compliance is doubtful due to high numbers.

The government’s incentive to spread educational facilities across the young independent nation has outlived its usefulness as investors flock to the school business with ulterior motives of tax avoidance and evasion or even money laundering.

Private schools act as a tool for class discrimination, whose services are beyond the reach of ordinary Kenyan child. A condition of a good tax system is fairness; it’s unjust to exempt school businesses, which exhibit class, luxury and opulence while denying the struggling economy the much-needed income. There’s a need to revisit their tax exemptions to onboard more businesses onto the tax bracket.