Brilliant political strategy like Narc’s can easily floor Ruto

My crystal ball tells me there’s a very good chance DP William Ruto could become the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya…Mr Ruto is surging while his opponents – declared and would-be – are in a state of lethargy and catatonic schizophrenia. I predict today that on election day 2022, Mr Ruto will capture the State House hands down and early. He wants it more than the others…There’s a caveat. A year and some change is an eternity in politics…”

– Makau Mutua, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at Buffalo Law School and chair of KHRC

Prof Makau Mutua is absolutely correct! But then, what else would one expect from his scintillating intellect, razor-sharp nib and inability to sugar-coat the truth?

The next 12 months – with a bit of change – will determine whether Kenya’s venal, ethnically baronic and hubristic political elite can summon themselves to national duty: for the electoral defeat of Mr William Ruto as a matter of national interest. As happened with the late President Daniel Moi’s 2002 project – Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

Two decades later, we have returned to another precipitative moment in the life of our beloved republic – Kenya is at a crossroads and the road we collectively take will determine, in my view, our future for a generation.

Flashback: In a meeting room at the Aberdares Country Club, the hard and biliously bitter truth is slowly and inevitably sinking in among the small team assembled.

They represent the “colonels”, “majors” and “lieutenants” of three leading opposition figures of the time: Mwai Kibaki, Charity Ngilu and Kijana Wamalwa.

In a coalition against the political juggernaut being assembled under the umbrella of “New Kanu” by President Daniel Moi, the best they can hope for is a loss by a margin of 49:51.

The delegates have collectively boisterously and vociferously fought with this scenario with the consultant presenting it: and much as they try to torture the math, it will not budge! They grudgingly resign to their bleak fate and the fact that they will have to swim together rather than sink apart.

A few days later, Kenyan media is alerted to the presence of three worthies, the selfsame Kibaki, Ngilu and Wamalwa having tea at the Norfolk Hotel. Asked what political mischief they are cooking, Kibaki, who at that point is the leader of the official opposition, remarks cryptically that “Tea is a political beverage”!

Pause the BBI ‘reggae’

And now, there are some conditions precedent to reeling in and overhauling William Ruto in the 2022 presidential race, including:

Unity of Purpose: the trailing candidates will have to, as was the case in 2002, swim together or sink apart.

Given the Narc experience after its ascent to power, it is advisable that their unity of purpose is not limited singly to the electoral defeat of Ruto but also to a new vision of social and political governance: the vision of the 2010 Constitution is compelling in this regard.

Pause the BBI ‘reggae’ and instead create a more inclusive and eclectic political musical beat that agrees with the palate of every Kenyan.

The BBI, despite the stubborn protestations of its promoters and their supporters, is exclusivist and, alarmingly, is also a Trojan Horse for a return to presidential authoritarianism and ethnic hegemony.

That President Uhuru Kenyatta should take a political chill pill: there has been widespread disappointment especially at the President’s handling of the economy and the attempt to direct the pieces on the presidential succession chessboard will surely end up in tears – as did Moi’s attempt in 2002.

The current reported attempt to favour some candidates over others is very likely to boomerang and create the reverse effect. There should be no free lunches for those seeking the top seat and instead of undertaking to create unanimity of the ticket holder though a boardroom process, a national presidential primary among them would be the better suggestion.

Phenomenal success

Clear, transparent and accountable power-sharing at the summit of the coalition: The lessons from the Narc experience are stark – political trust was eroded and completely wasted due to the political chicanery of those who surrounded President Kibaki following his ascent to power – the appropriately labelled Mt Kenya Mafia.

These mistakes should not be repeated and an iron-clad political coalition agreement – complete with guillotine clauses should it be violated – needs to be entered into. In addition to these requirements, a presidential electoral game plan needs to be urgently designed and deployed. This is not rocket science: there are several brilliant Kenyan political strategists whose services can be engaged to do this.

My estimation is that the electoral defeat of Mr Ruto in the 2022 presidential election will not be akin to pulling a political rabbit out of the hat.

Yet, it will not be surprising to hear the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya utter words akin to these ones of the third President, Emilio Mwai Kibaki at his inauguration on December 30, 2002:

The National Rainbow Coalition represents the future of Kenya politics. Narc is the hope of this country. Our phenomenal success in so short a time is proof that working together in unity, we can move Kenya forward.

Look around you, see what a gorgeous constellation of stars we are, just look at this dazzling mosaic of people of various ethnic backgrounds, race, creed, sex, age, experience and social status.

Never in the history of this country have its leaders come together and worked so hard together as one indivisible entity with one vision. It is the love of Kenya that has brought us together. We chose to let go our individual differences and personal ambitions in order to save this nation.