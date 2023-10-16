Bridge builders: A German-Kenyan agenda for change

At this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President William Ruto noted that multilateralism had failed to achieve its aspired goals and argued strongly for reboot to enable this platform reflect the realities of today.

German Chancellor Scholz underlined the need for more international cooperation and called for a reform of the multilateral system to at least reflect Africa’s growing influence.

These speeches were indicative of a world in disorder and weakening multilateralism in the face of growing aggressive revisionism and geopolitical fragmentation.

The two leaders underscored the need to modernise multilateral governance while safeguarding the principles of the UN Charter.

Kenya and Germany must now join hands to forge a broad transcontinental coalition, united by an agenda for positive change. This year, the two countries are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their UN memberships and 60 years of diplomatic engagement characterised by strong engagement at UN forums, underpinned by shared international priorities.

The two countries have often driven their UN policy agendas in close collaboration. This was particularly tangible when they succeeded each other as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 2019-2022.

Climate Club

In their engagements, the two countries have propagated UN priorities including peacebuilding, development, climate action and the reform of international institutions, including the financial ones.

The two nations prioritise the fight against the foremost and existential threat of climate change. Germany is a driving the force of the G7 initiative of a Climate Club, intended to advance ambitious climate action and support a just transition. Kenya is set to be the first African nation to join the club.

This will help to leverage the club as a format that brings together countries from different continents in their joint fight against climate change. Kenya’s target to attain 100 per cent clean energy by 2030 makes it a model for other countries.

As evidenced by the successful inaugural Africa Climate Summit, held in Nairobi last month, Kenya is coalescing an ambitious pan-African position that is shaping the global green growth agenda. Underlining Africa’s potential as a green powerhouse, the Nairobi Declaration has been an important step on the road to COP28, due for Dubai on Nov 30 to Dec 12.

Further, Kenya has been playing a leading role in regional and international peace building effort — including in South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and DR Congo — and is set to lead the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti. This underscores Kenya's understanding of its international responsibility and leadership, which stretches well beyond the African continent.

Kenya and Germany act as anchor states in their respective regions and as middle states in the global arena. The two countries have a role in stabilising the intense strategic competitions emerging in the world. The future outlook is bright as their political and leadership roles and potential in their respective regions to build bridges between the respective continents are well articulated. These bridges must be built on mutual trust and willingness to truly listen to each other and create mutual partnerships.

Reform initiative

It is this understanding that informs the Munich Security Conference (MSC), held in Nairobi on October 15-16. The conference — hosted in close partnership with the Kenyan and German governments — brought together leading voices from Africa, Europe and the United States to discuss the state of security in the Horn of Africa and its impact beyond the region.

But listening alone won’t be enough. A transcontinental agenda for change will have to deliver on three key dimensions:

First, Berlin and Nairobi can, and must, be drivers when it comes to designing an international order that more countries can subscribe to. This order, anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, must be more inclusive and representative of today’s political and economic realities.

This applies to the international financial institutions, where the adaptation of the quotas and voting shares is long overdue, as much as to the broader UN system. And calls for a reform of the UNSC have gained new momentum, as reflected in the speeches at this year’s UN General Assembly.

Since Kenya and Germany are part of different reform initiatives, a joint approach could help to build a broader compromise. A possible pathway to reform could be a new category of semipermanent seats, like in the UN Human Rights Council, allowing members to serve for more than two years and be regularly re-elected.

For Germany, strengthening the voices of those underrepresented, including from Africa, should take precedence over pursuing its own ambitions for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

Forging partnerships

Secondly, Kenya and Germany must be frontrunners in forging mutually beneficial economic partnerships. With African countries richly endowed with natural resources and minerals needed for green technologies, the energy transition provides them with fulminant opportunities and makes them key partners for Europe and the US on the path to net zero.

The transatlantic partners must ensure that their cooperation models promote a sustainable inclusive growth track. This includes upholding high environmental, social and governance standards and supporting African countries’ efforts to build local value chains.

Lastly, forging partnerships based on trust and solidarity will require all sides to deliver on their international commitments. For the transatlantic partners, and high-income countries more broadly, this includes keeping the promise to support less wealthy nations in climate adaptation and mitigation by channeling $100 billion a year to them.

Moreover, they need to step up efforts to foster the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and work towards solutions for nations confronted with mounting debt burdens, including by offering debt relief as well as broader access to emergency financing. Countries in both the Global North and South need to live up to their commitment to improving and safeguarding good governance principles, civil liberties and political rights as enshrined in SDG 16.

Kenya and Germany can be a driving force for change, advancing cooperation between African countries and transatlantic partners and boosting rules-based multilateralism. Given the magnitude of challenges, we have to join forces now. To close with the words of President Ruto while addressing the UNGA, “We must start right away, for we have no time to lose”.

Dr Monica Juma is national security adviser and secretary, National Security Council, in Kenya.