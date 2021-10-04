Breastfeeding teens test

Breastfeeding

Exclusive breastfeeding among teenage mothers proves difficult to achieve unless the girls sacrifice approximately one and a half years out of school.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Mercy Nzambi

communication and media technology student

Maseno University

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding of infants throughout their first six months for optimal growth, development and health. But for teenage mothers, this is a challenge as they first have to deal with the reality of early motherhood.

