Breastfeeding teens test

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding of infants throughout their first six months for optimal growth, development and health. But for teenage mothers, this is a challenge as they first have to deal with the reality of early motherhood.

The balance between motherhood and education is not quite easy for them as they have to make a great sacrifice. Although some drop out of school to nurture their pregnancies, they have to resume their studies after giving birth, which can fall within less than six months after the baby is born. For those in day school, their babies have to be introduced to supplementary foods to sustain them.

This risks the children’s health as some are likely to suffer from diabetes and postnatal mortality. The mother is also at risk of contracting breast and ovarian cancers, which is less probable when a mother practises exclusive breastfeeding. In some cases, the infant feeding role is largely assumed by the older mothers, who have to take care of both the teenagers and their children.

Their advice may be misleading as they have to focus on their children going on with education. They advise the teenagers to resume school while they assume the role of mothers to their grandchildren.

As a result, exclusive breastfeeding among teenage mothers proves difficult to achieve unless the girls sacrifice approximately one and a half years out of school — from the onset of their pregnancy till the child is six months of age.