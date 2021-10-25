Break vicious cycle between depression, teen pregnancy

Motherhood should be a step in ascending the ladder of growth and development rather than a source of poor mental health. Teenage mothers or mothers-to-be are at high risk of depression, which is the leading cause of death among young people aged 15-49, a bracket that holds many teenage mothers.

It also increases the risk of suicide by 20 per cent. The consequences are dire, affecting both mother and child, more so during the recent unprecedented crisis in mental health occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, depression among teenagers is a predisposing factor for unplanned pregnancy due to the increased risk of psychoactive substance use and abuse, like gender-based violence.

The variation in prevalence across countries (14-23 per cent) depends on social determinants such as cultural and religious beliefs; socioeconomic status and individual risk factors such as genetic predisposition, co-morbidities, previous history of mental health conditions, psychoactive substance use, poorly managed stress, physical and emotional abuse, diabetes, thyroid disease, complications during pregnancy, negative thoughts about motherhood and quality of relationships.

Symptoms of depression in teenage pregnancy can occur before childbirth (antepartum) or afterwards (post-partum). The former occurs during pregnancy and is characterised by sleep and appetite changes, mood swings and excessive worry — symptoms easily mistaken for the normal changes experienced during pregnancy. It causes miscarriages, increases risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, suicide and homicide. Mothers with chronic illnesses easily falter on the consistency of their treatment and follow-up appointments, predisposing them to complications that can also affect the unborn baby.

Commonest problem

Post-partum depression refers to sadness, anxiety and exhaustion that lasts more than two weeks after childbirth. Mood swings, changes in dietary and sleeping habits, difficulty in decision making, difficulty in bonding with baby, suicidal thoughts and anger characterise the condition. It is the commonest mental health problem for new mothers with a prevalence of about 15 per cent. It can start during pregnancy or afterwards (perinatal depression). This condition predisposes to neglect of the new-born as the mother may not be interested in the baby or honouring the mother and child clinic appointments. The result is malnutrition, increased risk to childhood infections and slow development which may affect learning ability, behaviour and mental health conditions later in the baby’s life.

Teenage mothers should be closely monitored for risk factors for depression and measures, including psychotherapy, put in place to avert the dangers.

Full-blown symptoms of depression are treatable.