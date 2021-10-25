Break vicious cycle between depression, teen pregnancy

Brenda Owino* and her eight-month-old baby. She dropped out of school when she got pregnant. 

Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

By  Jeldah Nyamache

Motherhood should be a step in ascending the ladder of growth and development rather than a source of poor mental health. Teenage mothers or mothers-to-be are at high risk of depression, which is the leading cause of death among young people aged 15-49, a bracket that holds many teenage mothers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.