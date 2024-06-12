Break the silence on men’s mental health challenges

June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health has, for the past couple of years, been a topic of discussion. This is mainly to let the society understand what it is and accept that we have people among us with disorders.

Mental health can range from mild situations such as stress to bipolar disorders, which are more severe. There is a saying that every person has a bit of a mental problem; what separates us is the way we handle it.

There is something about being a man that brings immense pressure. The urge to build oneself to become someone, something or to prove that you are that someone. The old and rugged desire to be alpha, the guy. But in this desire comes life with its ups and downs. Then there is higher learning, where many youth just solve their problems with alcohol and sex. This part really shapes how one tackles real-life situations.

Face stigma

Despite growing awareness, many men still face stigma, cultural norms and other barriers that prevent them from seeking help for mental health issues. Societal expectations often pressure men to appear strong and self-reliant, discouraging them from expressing emotions or seeking help for mental health concerns.

Men prefer to be silent about their issues compared to women, who tend to let it out to friends and relatives, making their mental stability more positive. Men have experienced sexual violence and people didn’t believe them, leading to emotional trauma and a feeling of lack of self-worth.

Men are more likely to abuse substances as a coping mechanism for mental health issues, which can exacerbate their conditions. Our brothers, cousins, uncles and fathers are becoming alcoholics because talking about issues is not an option, so they talk to the bottle and numb their feelings. Men are also at a higher risk of committing suicide, compared to women.

Suffer in silence

Achieving gender equality means even men should be listened to and have community dialogues to end discrimination because men suffer in silence. Education and awareness campaigns can play an important role in changing societal attitudes. By educating men about the importance of mental health and challenging harmful stereotypes, we can promote the idea that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Regular mental health screening can help to identify issues early, providing an opportunity for timely intervention and support. Workplace initiatives that provide mental health resources, create supportive environments and encourage open discussions about mental health can make a significant difference including our churches.

Support groups and therapy offer men safe spaces to share their experiences and feelings without judgement. These environments can help to reduce stigma and provide essential emotional support.