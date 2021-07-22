Brag your way to big job

Are you underselling yourself? We end up looking incompetent and not fit for the big job when we feel uncomfortable talking about our achievements and capabilities. During an interview, you need to show that you have the right background and experience, as well as being a good match for the role and the company culture.

Ideally, interviews start with introductions, greetings and weather talk. Remember, the interviewer may be nervous too and therefore, this helps everyone to relax a bit. Be energetic and enthusiastic, smile and offer a firm handshake. If meeting someone who is unable to shake hands for some reason, it is still polite for you to offer your right hand.

Sit up straight in the chair, leaning forward occasionally. Look the potential employer straight in the eye; good eye contact means you are interested in the person and confident in yourself. It is alright to smile and laugh during the interview, as long as you maintain professionalism by not going overboard.

Enthusiasm and confidence

How did I do? This is a common question after every interview session. One may be an expert or a specialist in their own areas but many are yet to nail it when it comes to clinching that big role. Why?

Having participated in many interviews, I can say that, often, failing to clinch that prize has little to do with competence of the candidates; usually it is because they are unable or not willing to sell their success stories, accomplishments and experiences. In fact, it is often only when you nudge them outright do many interviewees begin to show enthusiasm and confidence — and flaunt some of their feats.

Unprompted, however, many would-be successful candidates shy away from bringing out their best. This denies them the opportunities that are there for the asking. Institutions also miss out on some of this talent out there just due to the failure of executives to sell themselves successfully.