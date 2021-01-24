Brace for crisis as students prone to mental illnesses

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha recently remarked that “it will be impossible to physically distance in school”. With scientists still studying Covid-19, this is a worrying statement.

It is disconcerting that little is being said about how returning to school amid the pandemic will affect the psychological wellbeing of the students, some of whom have relatives or friends who died from the coronavirus or are ailing .

Children respond to loss and grief with much sadness, which can affect their academic performance. Many spent the lockdown in a hostile environment like sexual violence, abuse and neglect at home and are yet to recover from the stress and anxiety when they recall whatever they went through.

How have schools catered for students with disabilities, especially those who are bereaved or otherwise affected by Covid-19? Or from violent families who are nursing wounds of anxiety and depression?

Every child has their own way of expressing emotions. Engaging in a creative activity, such as playing or drawing, can facilitate this process. Children feel relieved if they can express and communicate their feelings in a safe and supportive environment and some with their parents. Yet all this isn’t possible with the restrictive back-to-school guidelines.

‘Under-the-tree’ learning

Kenya, a country battling to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 (SDG4), on quality education, has a crumbling health system that constantly suffers strikes by healthcare professionals due to equipment shortages and inadequate pay.

As the government props up its ‘under-the-tree’ learning amid limited resources — such as books, water and even face masks for many students — schools must be prepared to support a wide range of mental health needs among the students.

This includes recognising signs of anxiety and stress among students as they may be mourning their loved ones or fearing that they and others will fall sick. Therefore, teachers should not be harsh on the students but try to help them where possible.

Schools can get the needed support for the suicidal students. With the ban on visits by parents and guardians and co-curricular activities to distract the students, it will be harder for them to cope with the situation, making teachers their only hope.

The government ought to prioritise healthcare even in education. Rwanda recently built extra schools to ensure that they are effectively managing the virus and protecting the future generation.

This as Kenya spends billions of shillings on initiatives that could wait until at least after the pandemic. This is where our government misses the mark.