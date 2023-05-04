Brace for age of automation

Kenya’s labour unions have fought for decades for workers’ rights, fair pay and working conditions. But emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation threaten many jobs and could transform labour markets.

As the world focuses on “the future of work” in Africa’s digital economy, Kenya’s labour movement must adapt to protect and empower workers.

Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu-K) oversees 43 unions and millions of workers. Despite political, financial and regulatory challenges, it has implemented collective bargaining agreements, pushed for policy reforms and led industrial action to advance workers’ interests and welfare.

However, global trends towards increasing automation, especially for routine jobs like cashiers, clerks and assembly line workers, may displace many union members or reduce their wages and hours. New types of jobs will also emerge in technology, healthcare, education and the “gig economy” with skills different from the traditional sectors.

Unions must be proactive. First, they need to build competence in frontier areas of technology like AI and alternative labour models so they can understand coming disruptions and develop strategies to benefit rather than suffer from the future of work.

They must help workers to gain skills for new economy jobs and retrain those in declining roles and push for policy reforms that protect workers’ interests as technology alters jobs.

This includes minimum wages, universal basic income programmes and “bill of rights” for gig economy contractors.

With a million youth entering Kenya’s labour force yearly, the country cannot afford to have technology work against job creation and livelihoods.

By evolving to meet the demands of the digital economy and the future of work, unions can build a brighter future for coming generations. We can shape an era of technological progress that raises all towards greater economic opportunity and shared prosperity.