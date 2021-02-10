Boy-child on verge of social degeneration

It is emerging that the insurgence of infernos raging in our public schools mostly affects boys’ schools. One wonders whether it is just a coincidental phenomenon or there are other underlying deep social behavioural rudiments militating against the boy-child.

Perhaps the boy-child is drawing attention to a matter that requires that he be listened to and making an urgent call to his parents and the authorities to address his concerns and challenges.

Society and leaders have assumed for too long that the boy is stronger in terms of self-discipline and can withstand all the vagaries of life while the girl-child has always been perceived as the “weaker sex”. But this narrow kind of perception about the girl, emerging from one aspect — namely prevention of premarital sex and early pregnancies — should change.

It is time we emphasised the moral and social development of children of both sexes and brought them up equally.

Emotionally strong

Traditionally, boys are assumed to be emotionally strong to withstand social evils. Most of the teenage guidance is directed at the girl-child. As a result, girls are ever monitored and mentored on moral values that, eventually, mould them into responsible and self-disciplined individuals.

While the girl-child is busy with domestic chores that contribute to mature and responsible behaviour, the boy is idle, hence being deficient in terms of social skills that are necessary to confront challenging situations.

An occupied mind gives little room to destructive activities while the contrary is, as the saying goes, the devil’s workshop. When boys are idle, the mind becomes open to every social evil.

Since traditional roles of young people have changed, parents should initiate activities for both boys and girls when they can still be controlled.

That instills in them positive habits. That will guard them against negative thinking and dangerous habits like drug abuse, violence and burning of property, as is happening in schools.

