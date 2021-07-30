Bottom-up model the way to tackle biting unemployment

Kenya’s increasingly youthful population yearns for quick solutions to the numerous social and economic challenges the country is faced with.

The country’s 2019 census found that slightly more than 17 million Kenyans are aged between 18 and 35 years, thus qualifying to be identified as youths.

This figure, in a country of 47 million people, points to a bulging group that no Kenyan leader can afford to ignore.

Despite holding one or two degrees, being energetic and having the willingness to put into use the knowledge and skills attained in college, most of these youths are jobless. Covid-19 has now worsened the situation.

Previous governments have attempted to rope them in through policies like the Kazi kwa Vijana, the Youth Enterprise Development Fund and the enactment of the National Youth Employment Authority Act.

The phrase of the moment, however, is the ‘Bottom-Up’ economic model. It is on most people’s lips as the country’s enters the homestretch to the 2022 polls.

Rising unemployment

Basically, it entails growing the economy from the bottom upwards. This calls for sustained financial support for small and medium-size businesses, implementation of friendlier taxation regimes and policies to enable the majority to participate in expanding the economy.

Recent studies show that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for 40 per cent of the country's GDP. The MSMEs should thus be bolstered to sustain livelihoods and expand the tax bracket.

The model is the opposite of trickle-down economics. Under the latter, growth starts at the top, with the government focusing more on policies to entice the rich and big corporations into cascading part of their immense wealth to the lower echelons of the economy.

When a Republican government is in power in the US, the rich and big firms get tax breaks in the hope that this will create jobs in the lower levels of the economy.

If applied in its truest sense, the Bottom-up model can help salvage the country from the ruin brought about by rising unemployment and heavy taxation.