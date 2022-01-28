Bottom-up economic model and lesson from Chinese bamboo tree

The European Leader Association for Rural Development defines the bottom-up approach as participation of local actors in decision-making on the strategy and priorities to be pursued in their localities. This model is based on subjective assessment of needs at the lowest level and optimal solutions for the individual problems facing a locality.

The bottom-up approach encompasses the national values and principles enshrined in the 2010 Constitution. These include inclusivity, cooperation, self-governance, socio-economic empowerment, social equity, public participation and decentralisation of decision-making.

The 2020 Comprehensive Poverty Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reveals that 53 per cent of Kenyans are multidimensionally poor and that 67 per cent of them live in the rural areas.

From 1970 to 2020, the number of multidimensionally poor Kenyans has increased from approximately 3,955,488 to 28,498,787. Successive governments have relied on the trickle-down economic approach to eradicate poverty with minimal success.

Exponential economic growth

The bottom-up approach, on the other hand, involves organic incremental change and its growth is akin to that of the Chinese bamboo tree. In the first four years, all the growth takes place underground, as it develops a firm foundation and a root network. This period entails great sacrifice as there are no visible signs of return. On the fifth year, the bamboo grows 80 feet above the ground.

Elevating the poor to middle-income status also calls for patience, commitment and diligence. Poverty has an adverse effect on human productivity, thereby eroding the tax base and worsening dependency. Once the country attains middle-income status, it will naturally experience exponential economic growth and development.

Besides its alignment with the national values and principles enshrined in the 2010 Constitution and providing optimal solutions for the end users, the bottom-up approach helps avert political capture. God bless Kenya.