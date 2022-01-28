Bottom-up economic model and lesson from Chinese bamboo tree

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto receives vegetables and fruits from small-scale traders from Githurai at his official residence in Karen on October 21, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Johnson Muthama

Chairman

UDA party

What you need to know:

  • Successive governments have relied on the trickle-down economic approach to eradicate poverty with minimal success. 
  • The bottom-up approach, on the other hand, involves organic incremental change and its growth is akin to that of the Chinese bamboo tree.

The European Leader Association for Rural Development defines the bottom-up approach as participation of local actors in decision-making on the strategy and priorities to be pursued in their localities. This model is based on subjective assessment of needs at the lowest level and optimal solutions for the individual problems facing a locality.

