Boring debates an affront to our education

In a mature democracy, political debates are supposed to guide the electorate on the right men and women to assume the leadership mantle. They are a platform for candidates to explain their policies and answer questions on how best to tackle pressing issues dear to the voter.

However, this is not the case as Kenya gears to choose the next set of political leaders in the August 9 General Election. We have witnessed a steady decline in the quality of debates. Candidates appear out of touch with the issues afflicting the very people whose interests they claim to champion. While others are exhibiting ignorance of Kenya’s social, political and economic trends, others lack basic debating skills, an affront to our education system.

Key ingredient

Education remains a key ingredient of sound leadership, but when it cannot imbue people with requisite leadership skills, then we all have a duty to question when the rain started beating us, torrentially.

In the formative years, universities served as a breeding ground for exceptional leaders. In Kenya, it nurtured the likes of James Orengo, Mwandawiro Mghanga, Gitobu Imanyara, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o and a host of patriots whose indelible mark on our social, political and economic landscape cannot be wished away.

Thirst for knowledge

Today, however, students and their leaders have abandoned the thirst for knowledge and quest for a just society, and instead chosen the route of primitive accumulation of wealth. They are linked to shady deals like drug trafficking, pimping and conmanship. This sad state of affairs has resulted in a new generation of leaders given to empty bravado and political thuggery. What matters to them is not solving societal challenges, but ostentation, aka Sonkoism.

We must revert to the core principles of education as prescribed by the progenitors of education—the Greek philosophers. An education that empowers men and women to serve humanity, not pursue selfish interest.