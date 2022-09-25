Boredom good for students

School holidays are always rife with expectations from parents and learners alike.

I should know because two of my younger siblings always trip over themselves trying to fill me in with their time in school during holidays.

A school break is vital to not only refresh the young brains but also help them apply what they learnt in school. An opportunity to create and recreate.

Creativity stems from boredom. If necessity is the mother of invention, then boredom is her father. Due to the hustle and bustle of modern parenting, digital gadgets are excellent babysitters.

We no longer sing lullabies to babies; Baby Shark on YouTube is better and easily accessible. Else, they are glued to the TV watching other children get creative.

In a world where our minds are constantly being engaged in one show or the other, in our instant marketing world of instant gratification, students must learn the value of mind-numbing, still and hushed silence.

That may be boring but boring, like dirt, is good. Boredom allows for painting disguised as idle doodling. It helps the mind to write and read.

Through boredom, students interact with their environment and ask those tough questions that adults have learnt to avoid.

Do we keep them glued to their smartphones so that we can escape their questions?

We are robbing the world of great writers, notable artists and enviable painters. Keeping children glued to smart devices is not a smart idea (pun intended) if we want to have a generation of thinkers and doers.

Besides fuelling obesity and bad eating habits, staying on the couch playing video games or watching TikTok is not good. The brain must grow, and nothing grows on the internet garden—apart from crushed dreams, anxiety and plastic.

It’s easier for children to read books when they see their parents reading one. Or bend their necks all day, thumping away at their devices.

Let them get bored enough to do something that is not just for school but for themselves. After all, that is the heart and soul of the Competency-Based Curriculum.