Boosting high-impact nutrition intervention in the North vital

Failure of the October-December short rains — the third consecutive poor rains since early 2016—has pushed an additional 37,000 children in Kenya below the threshold of acute malnutrition. Almost 370,000 children in the country now require treatment for acute malnutrition, including 72,600 who are suffering from the most severe form, which requires specialised, life-saving care.

The high malnutrition rate across the arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) has seen a spike in under-five mortality. Hence, county governments ought to formulate nutrition policies to support high-impact nutrition intervention in rural areas. There is a need to make nutritious food, safe water and basic healthcare far more accessible to vulnerable families so that malnourished children can recover and those at risk access supplementary and therapeutic packages to reduce child mortality.

The cyclic drought, coupled with increasing food prices, has exacerbated the nutritional situation as livestock deaths result in low access to milk for under-fives. This crisis underlines the chronic impact of these drought conditions. According to 2016/2018 data published in a UN report, “The State of Food Security and Nutrition”, undernourishment affected 19.1 per cent (8.8 million people) in Kenya. Climate-related issues increased food insecurity in the drought-hit regions, hence undernourishment.

Some 2.1 million people (14 per cent of the population in the Asals) suffered acute food insecurity between July and October 2021—a 34 per cent increase—(700,000 people) from the previous year’s rates.

With the cumulative effect of consecutive failed seasons in the Asals, the trend of deteriorating nutrition is expected to continue. This is according to the 2021 short rains mid-season food and nutrition security rapid assessment report released recently by the National Drought Management Authority. The integrated phase classification for acute malnutrition conducted in July-August 2021 put the nutrition situation at 24.4 per cent, which is quite high. Hence, the Asal counties need supplementary and therapeutic food programming interventions.

Nutrition agencies need to come up with a protection ration to ward off sharing of therapeutic food amongst household children as a result of inadequacy, which results in relapse of a malnourished child instead of phasing out. That calls for a change in nutritional food coverage amongst nutritional actors. It will also reduce the high defaulter rates in integrated management of acute malnutrition in these counties, which is attributed to search of pasture in the interior, away from health facilities.

There is a need to explore complementary feeding interventions and infant- and-young-child feeding programming, which can improve the nutritional status of children in the Asals. It can also significantly reduce the risk of stunting in children.



