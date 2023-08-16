Boost women clean energy workforce

Skills and training support is essential to clean and affordable energy for all. Solar panels, mini-grids, modern cookstoves and other such technologies can bring power to even the most remote communities.

The biggest skills gap is in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 600 million people lack access to electricity. There are only 76,000 jobs in renewable energy across Africa. Gender inequalities are a huge factor in this skills challenge. The world over, only 32 per cent of renewable energy jobs are held by women.

Barriers include a disconnect between training and the ‘real world’ requirements of employers and their clients. And while the skills to install solar panels and other technologies are crucial, so are the skills to run or finance clean energy businesses.

Around the world, the burden of building a skilled workforce often falls on frontline organisations—businesses selling clean energy products and services or non-profits powering up marginalised communities. The best trailblazers show the skills and training challenges that can be tackled—and reveal the economic and social benefits action will bring.

An example is Nigeria’s Bura Solutions Energy, a solar panel installer that has launched the Burasolutions Solar Academy, which offers affordable courses delivering soft and technical skills to women. Italian NGO Fondazione ACRA is working to empower 1,200 women in rural Senegal as clean energy entrepreneurs and technicians. NGO We Care Solar tackles gender equality by electrifying off-grid maternity services in Sierra Leone.

Kenya’s Women in Sustainable Energy and Entrepreneurship, a network of energy professionals, offers technical training and mentoring, providing hands-on installation experience to women.

Delivering skills

Strong partnerships with local universities, energy companies, NGOs, officials, faith groups and community leaders allow them to recruit women and girls from marginalised communities and link them with practical training and job opportunities.

A strong role for frontline organisations in delivering skills is vital, particularly in making sure training meets the needs of employers. Courses have to match industry requirements to give potential trainees the confidence that their investment in learning will pay off. Trainees can transfer seamlessly into work with their trainers.

Ambitious national policies and coordination are also needed. An example is India, which is seeing the benefits of forming a Skills Council for Green Jobs in 2015. It has over 500 training partners across the country and more than 78,000 trainees have been certified under the national-level solar energy training programme, focused on youth. It argues that a critical step in developing a workforce to deliver India’s renewable energy targets is to identify the missing skills and job potential.

Innovation is needed at every level—from government ministries to off-grid villages—to transform the lives of millions of people.