Boost water utilisation amid scarcity

Climate change has a significant effect on the availability of clean water, especially in developing countries. Water is a vital commodity, more so now when humanity is grappling with the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Now everyone is required to have access to the precious liquid so as to maintain good hygiene practices, especially frequent proper handwashing, in a bid to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

So, how can water use efficiency be improved, especially at a time when this important commodity faces the challenge of scarcity?

Water is an essential ingredient for healthy lives and healthy economies. Yet, according to UN Environment, water scarcity affects more than 40 per cent of the world’s population. And this alarming figure is projected to increase.

For more than a decade, the global shortage of water has had a huge direct impact on the operating performance of some of the world’s largest companies. Manufacturers must continuously look for new ways to reduce water use in their operations while treating wastewater from their operation to the highest standards.

Conduct assessments

They must conduct thorough assessments of local water resources and put water protection plans in place to ensure their operations do not affect communities’ vital water resources.

It is critical to ensure that water towers are safeguarded by engaging the community in managing water sources and maintaining the catchment environment through tree planting and improved water management initiatives for communities, including farmers.

Water-intensive companies need to develop and implement policies and plans that will ensure what is used for production is recycled to reduce wastage and to maximise utilisation. Besides, need to adher to regulatory policies.

