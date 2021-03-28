Boost water utilisation amid scarcity

Nguu Tatu, Mombasa


Residents fetch water from a borehole at Nguu Tatu, Mombasa, on March 16, 2021.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Susan Maingi

Public affairs and communications director

Coca-Cola Beverage Africa Kenya

Climate change has a significant effect on the availability of clean water, especially in developing countries. Water is a vital commodity, more so now when humanity is grappling with the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.