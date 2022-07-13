Boost revenue collection

Kenya Revenue Authority’s Financial Year 2021/2022 annual performance report shows revenue collection as Sh2.03 trillion against the revised target of Sh1.98 trillion, an out-performance rate of 102.8 per cent. This is the second time KRA surpassed its revenue target in eight years.

Revenues grew by 21.7 per cent to Sh2 trillion from Sh1.7 trillion in FY’2020/2021, mainly attributable to enhanced compliance, new taxes and voluntary disclosure and use of technology to seal loopholes.

With the target having increased by 20 per cent to Sh2.4 trillion, from Sh2 trillion in FY’2021/2022, the government should put more initiatives in place to meet the target. The continued recovery, coupled with the new tax policies, could see an increase in excise duty, income tax and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Inflationary pressures

However, the increasing inflationary pressures, resurgence of Covid-19 infections and the upcoming elections could hit the economy. The FY’2022/2023 performance will be largely be determined by stable international markets, how the government contains Covid-19 and the August 9 elections. Reduction in revenue will lead to increased fiscal deficit, the main driver of the ballooning public debt.

Robust fiscal consolidation, by minimising spending through structural reforms and reduction of recurrent expenditure, would help to bridge the deficit. That would allow refinancing of critical sectors, hence increased revenue. Capital expenditure should be restricted to projects with a high social impact or a high economic rate of return (ERR).

The government should build an export-driven economy, improving the current account and reducing imports to preserve forex reserves. This would stabilise the exchange rate and tame the foreign-denominated debt amid a depreciating shilling.

Secondly, cut commercial borrowing, compared to concessional borrowing, to reduce debt service amounts. Finally, enhance revenue collection by streamlining it and conducting frequent tax audits.



